Community 1st Credit Union names Spencer Stanbrough as Shenandoah Branch Manager

OTTUMWA – Community 1st Credit Union is pleased to announce Spencer Stanbrough as the Shenandoah branch’s first Branch Manager. C1st recently merged with formerly HomeTown Credit Union on March 7 and sought out a community leader to manage and lead the new Shenandoah C1st to success for their community.

Stanbrough is a Shenandoah local, growing up and graduating from Shenandoah High School. Post graduation, he pursued further education at Northwest Missouri St. University in Maryville, MO. He obtained a degree in Financial Management. Spencer has over 6 years working in the financial industry, most of those years in leadership. Spencer enjoys spending his free time with his friends and family, enjoying reading and watching sports, and being extremely involved in his community. He recently joined the Shenandoah Revitalization Committee eager to serve the community of Shenandoah.

“We are very excited to bring a home-town Shenandoah native onto the C1st team.” Says Regional Manager, Karen Wilker. “Spencer will play an important role in helping everyone realize that C1st is committed to becoming part of the community. He has banking and management experience, but more importantly, Spencer is part of Shenandoah’s past, present and future. We are excited about having him join the C1st team! And, we are eager for C1st to become part of the Shenandoah community, and Page and Fremont counties area.”

Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $1 billion in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 67,500 members.

C1st has more than 250 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Shenandoah, and Washington.

For more information, call 866.360.5370 or visit c1stcu.com.