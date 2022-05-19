Community 1st holds groundbreaking ceremony in Shenandoah

Community members, city officials and Community 1st Credit Union staff mark the beginning of what is anticipated to be a great partnership between the financial institution and the community of Shenandoah.

During a groundbreaking ceremony held on March 17 at 700 S. Fremont Street, where the new Community 1st Credit Union building will be located, Greg Hanshaw, president and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union expressed thanks to the community for its support. He voiced his excitement about the opportunities to come with Community 1st joining the community of Shenandoah.

Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association board member Julie O’Hara thanked Community 1st Credit Union for having faith in Shenandoah as a location to open their new facility and said, “This groundbreaking today represents one more exciting addition to the city of Shenandoah. This 3,800 square foot facility represents a $2.2 million investment in the city of Shenandoah.”

Hanshaw repeatedly expressed how welcoming and supportive Shenandoah has been and how grateful he and the company are, saying it has been “nothing short of fantastic.”

Work on the new site is set to begin within the next couple of weeks, and Hanshaw anticipates the construction portion of the project will be complete at the end of the year with an opening date of early 2023. Hanshaw said a company they have worked with in the past Single Source Architect out of Waterloo, will be the general contractor for the Shenandoah project.

“This is a fairly lengthy process, but the most exciting part about today is we're about to finally get started,” said Hanshaw. “So, thank you for your welcome to Shenandoah.”

Hanshaw said Community 1st Credit Union’s roots are in southern Iowa, with their corporate office located in Ottumwa. With a humble beginning 85 years ago, Hanshaw said the organization has grown, and the new Shenandoah branch will be its 21st location in Iowa. Community 1st prides itself on meeting the needs of small-town rural Iowa.

“I can tell you without any doubt without any hesitation that where community 1st does its best work and meets the most needs is in towns just like Shenandoah,” said Hanshaw.

He said the new facility would provide credit union members with the products and services they need for all of their banking needs. The new facility will include multiple drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM. Hanshaw said they also look forward to building “great relationships” with other financial institutions in town and working together to better the community.

“That’s what works the best for us is to work together and get along and help each other, and we find that to go extremely well in all of the communities where we have our branch locations,” said Hanshaw.

With roughly 250 employees, Hanshaw said Community 1st is unique in the credit union world because of the significant business and ag community presence.

“In fact, we're the largest agricultural lender of all credit unions in the entire state by far,” said Hanshaw. “So we really look forward to helping meet the needs of the agricultural community around Shenandoah and the surrounding area. We love to work with local and area farmers, and we love to work with local businesses.”

Hanshaw said giving back to the communities where they have branch locations is vital and offering scholarships to high school seniors is just one of the many ways they do that.

“We love to give back to our communities,” said Hanshaw. “I guarantee you we will give back to the city of Shenandoah in a big way. We’ll provide sponsorships, we will provide funding for events, and our staff will get involved here locally and be out serving the community. Hopefully, someday we’ll bring a much larger contingent to this part of the state and help you and your community get some work done that's difficult to get done otherwise.”

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said Community 1st Credit Union would be a great addition to Shenandoah.

“What a great thing to see somebody come in that wants to invest in Shenandoah, that’s very committed to being community-minded,” said McQueen. “I think it’s going to be a big plus for Shenandoah.”

While the new branch facility will not open until after the first of the year, Community 1st has a smaller location at 301 Maple Street where they can offer their members full financial service. Community 1st Credit Union's local branch employees are Spencer Stanbrough, branch manager; Michele Welchans, loan officer; and Jasmine Sokolinski, teller.