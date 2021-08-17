Community Celebrates Life of Dr. Floyd Jones

On Saturday, Aug. 14 Shenandoah Medical Center held a memorial ceremony and dedication of the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo to commemorate the life and accomplishments of a man who devoted his life to helping others. Family, former colleagues, and community members came together outside of the Shenandoah Medical Center clinic to view the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo and memorial plaque, as well as reminisce about an exceptional provider.
The program began with a welcome from Matt Sells, SMC CEO, followed by a few words from Pastor Fred Bryson of the First United Methodist Church. Guest speakers included Sue Hanna, Dr. Jones’ nurse and colleague for 38 years, who shared some fond memories of her time with the provider.
“He had the best bedside manner west of the Mississippi,” Hanna said to some laughs. “No one could even come close -- this was one of his greatest gifts.”
In addition to his skills as a medical provider, Hanna also told of his strengths as a boss: “As a boss, he was easy to approach […] he was one of a kind and you couldn’t have asked for a better boss.”
Shenandoah Medical Center provider Dr. Todd Isaacson also spoke of his time working alongside Jones, noting he had a talent for making people feel at home, as well as being a man of action. Jones began his medical career at Shenandoah Medical Center in 1972 during a time when medical technology was not as advanced as it is today.
Isaacson noted, “He had to do a little bit of everything, including labor and delivery, geriatrics, pediatrics, hospice care, ER work, and even minor surgery.”
Following Isaacson was a special proclamation by Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt, designating Aug. 14, 2021 “Dr. Floyd Jones Day” in Shenandoah. Mayor Hunt mentioned how special Jones was to the community and to himself, as he was his personal physician for many years.
The Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo was officially dedicated by Sells, who explained that after working with Jones’ wife, Sue Jones, and Ryan Spiegel, SMC Foundation director, “a memorial gazebo in Dr. Jones’ honor was really the right fit.”
Sells and Spiegel worked with local contractor Josh O’Neil on the memorial to honor Jones’ legacy and his great love of the outdoors.
“It was really incredible dedicating this gazebo” Spiegel said. “We’ve worked so hard and had so many people involved in making this a reality. It means so much to SMC that there are so many people that respect and honor Dr. Floyd Jones.”
Editor’s note: Lisa Tiemeyer works for Shenandoah Medical Center as the foundation development coordinator.