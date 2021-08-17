Community Celebrates Life of Dr. Floyd Jones

On Saturday, Aug. 14 Shenandoah Medical Center held a memorial ceremony and dedication of the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo to commemorate the life and accomplishments of a man who devoted his life to helping others. Family, former colleagues, and community members came together outside of the Shenandoah Medical Center clinic to view the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo and memorial plaque, as well as reminisce about an exceptional provider.

The program began with a welcome from Matt Sells, SMC CEO, followed by a few words from Pastor Fred Bryson of the First United Methodist Church. Guest speakers included Sue Hanna, Dr. Jones’ nurse and colleague for 38 years, who shared some fond memories of her time with the provider.

“He had the best bedside manner west of the Mississippi,” Hanna said to some laughs. “No one could even come close -- this was one of his greatest gifts.”

In addition to his skills as a medical provider, Hanna also told of his strengths as a boss: “As a boss, he was easy to approach […] he was one of a kind and you couldn’t have asked for a better boss.”