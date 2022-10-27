Community Food Pantry encourages donations going into the holidays

With an increase in clients, the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah is also seeing a need for an increase in donations.

Five years ago, the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah moved to its current location at 1209 Fifth Ave. This new building provided more room for the food pantry to store food, serve its clients and expand client services. Since moving to the new location, board members say they have seen an increase in families needing help within the community.

Board member Carla Kirchert thought the increase in clients could be due to higher gas and grocery prices. She said during the colder months, families also have to contend with higher energy bills and, during the holidays, purchasing Christmas presents. Board members said families could be facing a number of different circumstances.

During September, the Community Food Pantry reported having 163 referrals, compared to 73 referrals in September 2021. Board members explained that a referral is a family unit that may consist of one person or multiple people. A family must be referred to the food pantry by West Central Development, the Hispanic Center or Veterans Affairs Office in Shenandoah, or a church, clinic or hospital, or school within the communities served to receive assistance.

The Community Food Pantry is a choice pantry, so when a client comes in, they are assisted by a volunteer who shows them a list of available food and can choose what groceries they need from the shelf off of that list. As a choice pantry, it reduces the amount of waste as people take only what they need instead of receiving a prepackaged bag or box.

The food pantry’s mission “is that no one in the area we serve will be hungry.” Providing basic food options to the communities of Blanchard, Coin, Essex, Farragut, Northboro, Shenandoah and surrounding rural areas, board members say it is the continued donations and volunteers that make it possible to continue serving their clients.

The food pantry has a board of 10 members and about 100 volunteers. Board members say volunteers can volunteer once a month or as often as they want throughout the year. Jeannine Liljedahl, director of the food pantry, says volunteers can help do a number of things, from assisting clients, stocking shelves, sorting food, recycling, or bagging fruits and vegetables. The pantry is able to serve clients through donations from individuals, churches, schools, clubs and organizations with no government funding and no paid employees.

Board members say they typically see an increase in clients around the holidays, so the need for donations also increases during this time. However, board members say they have seen a decrease in donations over the past year and, like everyone else in the community, are affected by the increase in food prices.

The Community Food Pantry accepts food donations and posts a list of foods needed for each month on its Facebook Page. The list also includes personal hygiene and healthcare items. Board members say monetary donations are also appreciated and can be mailed to Community Food Pantry, PO Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601. Monetary donations to the food pantry are tax deductible. While both food and monetary donations are very much appreciated, Liljedahl said with monetary donations, the food pantry can shop local and receive a price break when buying canned goods by the case.

Liljedahl, Kirchert and board member Denise Jardon said when youth organizations collect food items to donate to the food pantry, it gives them a chance to visit the food pantry and understand that there is a need in the community.

Other avenues the food pantry can utilize to stock their shelves, refrigerators and freezers are through the Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Feeding America Program. Jardon said recently they have seen a decrease in the items available through the Food Bank of the Heartland, and while currently, they do not have to purchase the food and items received, that may soon change. She said the food bank also offers USDA products, and when clients have reached their maximum number of visits per year (nine), they are still eligible for a sack of USDA products that were received from the Food Bank of the Heartland. Jardon said the food pantry works with the local Walmart, Fareway and Hy-Vee on the Feeding America Program, which provides bakery products and produce for clients, among other items.

“That program has been huge for our clients,” said Liljedahl about the Feeding America Program.

A year ago, Liljedahl said GiGi DeSa, the youth leader from St. Mary’s Catholic church, inquired about organizing a Community Food Pantry Boutique. When clients come to the food pantry for food, they can now shop in the boutique at no cost. Some of the gently used items that can be found in the boutique are clothing, household items, children's toys, books, puzzles, DVDs, bedding and kitchenware. Board members said the boutique had been a great addition to the food pantry and is for referred clients only.

With the holidays in mind, Liljedahl said clients are welcome to shop in the boutique for gifts they may want to give others.

“We’ve got some really nice things that they could wrap up and use as a gift for somebody,” Liljedahl said.

A local church also donates birthday bags to the food pantry for their clients. Each bag includes a cake mix, frosting, candles and a small gift.

Liljedahl encourages anyone who hasn’t seen the food pantry to stop by for a tour, saying sometimes you need to see something to understand.

“We love to show people the food pantry,” Liljedahl said. “If you’re not a client, I just don’t think maybe you quite know what it is. I think you get a better idea if you come in, and we love that people want to come in and look around.”

Kirchert said the board members and volunteers are passionate about their work at the food pantry.

“I know for myself its really opened my eyes to the need and just also how lucky we are,” said Liljedahl. “I don’t know what it feels like to live in a car. I don’t know what it looks like to open the cupboards and not see any food. I can't imagine how that feels.”

Liljedahl said when clients say “bless you,” she thinks to herself it should be her, the board members and volunteers saying “bless you” to the clients and being thankful they can provide this service to the community.

With the increase in food prices and the upcoming holidays, Liljedahl said the food pantry depends greatly on donations. Individuals interested in donating or volunteering can call the Community Food Pantry at 712-246-2093 for more information.

“We thank the community for all they’ve done to this point,” Jardon said, encouraging others to donate.