Community Food Pantry no longer requiring appointments effective July 6
The Community Food Pantry located in Shenandoah announced that effective July 6, clients would no longer be required to make appointments. Also, on July 6, the Community Food Pantry hours will change to Tuesday and Friday 9:15 - 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday 5 - 7 p.m. For more information, call 712-246-2093. For the month of July, the Community Food Pantry needs are mandarin oranges, cinnamon applesauce, pineapple, spaghetti sauce, chicken helper, granola bars, brownie mix, muffin mix, granulated sugar, flour, minute rice, pudding, Jell-O mixes, pancake mix, syrup, shampoo, body wash and bar soap.

