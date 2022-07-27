Community partnership provides pool pass program for Shenandoah youth

There is one week left to take advantage of the Wilson Aquatic Center pool pass program through the Shenandoah Public Library.

In its eighth week of the nine-week program, Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said the library has given out 135 pool passes for the Wilson Aquatic Center as of Tuesday morning. With one week left, Falk said the program has been a success this year.

“It's been going well, and we definitely have a lot of people that are very excited about it and appreciative,” Falk said.

In past years, Falk said the library was where people could bring their applications for reduced or free passes to the Wilson Aquatic Center. Instead of basing the program on financial eligibility this year, she said they decided to take a different approach and make the pool passes through the program available to everyone age 18 and under.

“They can get one pool pass each week,” she said. “They just need to come in and sign up on the sheet, and they get one of the 24 passes that week.”

Falk said those receiving the passes could choose what day of the week they wish to use the pass to go to the pool.

Falk is also appreciative of the Shenandoah Rotary Club for donating $300 toward the program to help with the cost of the daily pool passes, which run $5 per day. Julie O’Hara, Shenandoah Rotary Club president, said the club has contributed to the program in the past but said, “we love the idea of individual passes to reach more people.”

As a reminder, Gabby Sparks, Wilson Aquatic Center manager, reminded patrons that children under 10 must be accompanied by someone 14 years or older.