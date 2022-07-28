Concerns over ‘Shenandoah Hills’ wind farm project persist

Lisa Lawrence spoke to the Page County Board of Supervisors at their weekly meeting on July 26, in lieu of those who don’t feel welcome at meetings concerning the Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy project.

“I am not here representing my family, but I am here representing some friends that live in the country on the wind turbine issue -- friends that feel like they’ve been bullied,” Lawrence said. “People have come to their property, sent messages on social media and other online comments that make them feel bullied. I’ve watched a lot unfold at your meetings, and I am finding there is a lot of scientific information out there that says the opposite of what has been presented by some people.”

She specifically addressed information she found about recycling the blades.

“The blades are another issue that has come up,” she said. “That is honestly changing.”

Lawrence read from an article stating that 85% of the component materials can be recycled or reused, but the blades are viewed as different because they are made of fiberglass.

“The good news is that efforts are being developed to recycle the fiberglass,” she added. “People talk about innovation and creativity for reusing and repurposing the blades. Solutions are being created.”

She also read that there is development of blades being made out of turbo plastic resin, which is more easily recycled.

“There are 20-30 people who come and speak against the turbines or ask the supervisors to vote a certain way, and they are supposed to represent an entire county,” Lawrence added. “I don’t get that. I keep seeing the comments about where are the people that support it and why aren’t they here? Again, I am speaking on behalf of those who feel like they can’t come on their own because they feel bullied.”

Mary Ann Gibson, representing Page County Horizons, proposed several questions for the board.

“But before I start the questions I want to give comments on my personal thoughts about the process of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy application,” she said.

She said she is frustrated with the use of the word “partner’’ being used by Invenergy.

“It is my opinion that the behaviors exhibited during the proposal don’t give any credence to the concept partnership,” Gibson said. “A good partner doesn’t propose a turbine that is close to radio towers and the Wabash Trace.”

Gibson asked board members about compliance of various aspects of the ordinance.

“Who monitors the issues that are addressed in the proposal? What employee becomes responsible?” she asked.

Gibson also wanted to know about compliance regarding signal interference and television and radio interference.

“So, in the event of interference, what happens next? And then what happens if the issue isn’t resolved? You don’t have those answers.”

She also asked what was meant by “time period,” as stated in the application for the disposal of the turbines, stating it was too vague.

“And, what about decibel levels? What recourse does the non-participating landowner have? Who backs them up?” Gibson continued. She feels Invenergy has been disrespectful because of the quality of the applications and misrepresentations that have been found thus far.

Gibson asked if the board has begun discussions about a review or changes to the moratorium and what the plans were to do so. Supervisor Chairman Al Armstrong said they have not made changes or motions, and he does not have an answer for her today.

“We hope we get to a point where we get an approval or disapproval of the application and ordinance, and can go from there,” Armstrong added. “If we get an approval, it would be put to a vote. We are waiting on information from legal counsel.”

Gibson also asked if the supervisors would consider creating a task force or work group, including citizens, to work with the supervisors on the development of an ordinance.

“This is an extremely controversial topic,” Supervisor Chuck Morris said. “People on both sides are very passionate about it. Input is good. But, ultimately, in this case if we build or don’t build, there are going to be people unhappy. We have to figure it out. Two more months left is not a lot of time. Hopefully we can get some information soon.”

J.D. King, Page County engineer, presented several contracts and resolution requests for the supervisors. The board asked King questions about the preliminary design contract for the W-65 bridge, southwest on C Avenue, pertaining to the cost of the contracts. King said that costs have almost doubled and that the W-65 bridge is a larger bridge and goes over the west Tarkio River.

“Calhoun-Burns came in with the lowest bid of $20,130,” he said. “They have done previous design work and many of the inspections.”

The board approved the preliminary design contract bid to Calhoun-Burns and Associates.

Armstrong asked King for some background on the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Action Plan.

“In the new infrastructure bill, there is a billion dollars in safety money in the next five years,” King explained. “However, to access that money you have to have an action plan. We have some of the features they are looking for already but I’m not sure all of it is appropriate for our county. There are many safety features we could put into a plan. But we need the plan completed before the request can be turned in, and that’s by Sept. 15.” The board approved the resolution to participate in the SS4A grant application.

The board approved a contract award for Project BRS-SWAP-C073(140)—FF-73, the 280th Street bridge replacement.

WIND

“This bridge is 123 feet long and 22 feet wide and built in 1938, so it’s about 84 years old,” King said. “It’s not in terrible shape; it does have a weight limit, but it’s not in disrepair. But you might ask why we’re replacing it. Well, because it’s narrow, it’s impeding modern agricultural traffic on it and it’s on a farm-to-market road. We are doing the work before it falls apart.”

King had three bidders and said they came in 10.6% over their estimate. The bid was granted to Godbersen-Smith Construction from Ida Grove for $1.456 million dollars.

At King’s request, the board also approved a resolution for the Delegation of Electronic Signing Authority to the county engineer for the project BRS-SWAP-C073(140)—FF-73, which is the 280th Street bridge replacement project.

Other motions approved by the board include the National Flood Insurance Program, the semi-annual report for publication presented by Angie Dow, Page county treasurer, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Resolution.

In board communications, Morris told the board that he submitted his resignation to the Iowa Task Force. “The amount of time is getting to be too much, and I’ve served on that committee since its inception,” he said.

The next meeting for the Page County Board of Supervisors is Aug. 2.