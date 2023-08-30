The conflict between the Sidney City Council and Mayor Ken Brown continued at the council’s monthly workshop on Aug. 28.

After months of turmoil that began in January, Mayor Ken Brown has been working on an investigation into the city affairs. However, neither City Attorney Bri Sorensen nor council members are aware of the subject of the investigation.

Council members feel they need to be briefed on the information and have repeatedly asked for information or an explanation over the past two months. Brown has gone back and forth, first submitting a personal request and then submitting an official request for information from the city clerk's office regarding his investigation. His latest request was made in his official capacity as mayor.

A request to discuss the investigation was placed on the agenda for the evening, and Councilman Justin Shirley asked Mayor Brown to fill the council in on his findings.

“You are welcome to contact my attorney about it," Brown said. He continued to give the same response when presented with a question about the subject of his investigation. The mayor’s attorney is Clint Fichter, a former Sidney city attorney.

The council believes that if the investigation is related to a city matter, the current city attorney, Sorensen, should be kept abreast of the situation.

“Does your investigation involve city matters?" Councilman Don Benedict asked. "According to Chapter 15, the mayoral ordinance, it states ‘for services not already provided by the city that you can look into another option.’ Getting an attorney for something other than what the council already approved for conducting city business is a violation of Chapter 15 of the ordinance.

"All legal matters related to the city are supposed to go to the city attorney,” he said.

Benedict said that Brown has continued to disregard the governing bodies choices and approvals.

“If you have an issue, you can talk to the city attorney or any of the council members so we can get the matter resolved," Benedict said. "It didn’t have to come to this. It’s disappointing, and it’s a disservice to our community.”

Councilwoman Anne Travis questioned Brown.

“What is it you seek? What do you want? Right now things are being held up due to your request and it’s costing the city money," she said. "We try to communicate but walls come up, things are being dropped and our business isn’t getting done.”

Shirley said that he is concerned about the amount of time being spent on the matter and that it appears that Brown’s request is of a personal nature.

“It seems like a personal matter to me because no one involved in the city knows about the investigation," he said. "If it is a city matter, the city attorney is in the room. It would be her job to work with you. Why waste the hours of our city staff on this when they could be working on many other things? It is essentially costing our taxpayers money. It is taking up a ton of the clerks’ time and no one knows why.”

Ken Brown continued to refer any questions to his attorney.

"I have been instructed by my attorney not to say anything,” he said.

Sorensen emphasized that the mayor and the council’s duty is to protect its citizens, and said the information request is not conducive to those obligations and comes with a price tag that isn’t warranted.

“The council is the governing body that is obligated to ensure that city business is being conducted appropriately," Sorensen said. "If you have some suspicion of wrongdoing or allegation of wrongdoing you’re investigating, it is important for the council to understand that and know what it is in order to stop it, if that is, in fact, happening.

"The cloak and dagger, shadow allegations that never really come to light or are being asserted are not helpful to continuing city business,” she said.

Sorensen also expressed her frustration about the information request.

“Rather than going through a public information request, you're asserting that it is an official information request and the council is the body that approves the clerks hours, wages and how those city funds are expended," she said. "By trying to assert (that) it’s an official request to avoid a payment of a fee for a public information request, you’re impacting the dollar figures for the city, which impact the taxpayers of the city. And there is no reason it should be kept a secret. You are all public officials for the same city and are all obligated to, and have the same duties to, protect the city. But for some reason it is a big secret. That’s what the council would like to understand.”

Brown reiterated that he is not at liberty to talk about the matter without his attorney present, but said Sorensen could reach out to his attorney.

Sorensen said she did reach out for information from Fichter for the evening’s meeting, but did not receive a response.

Sorensen told council members that the clerks need help on determining what decision they should make regarding future information requests from Brown.

“Ultimately, the clerk’s office is seeking guidance from you as a body for what you would like them to do when those requests come in," she said. "The requests change every time they are made and they are quite extensive. You have jurisdiction on how the employees of the city use their time.”

Shirley said that the council needs more information before they can approve an official information request from the mayor.

“I believe if Mr. Brown is making a request in his mayoral capacity, that before our clerks spend one second on it, we should be briefed as a council as to what it involves and who it involves," he said. "Until we get a response from the mayor's attorney, any further action should await granting information to the mayor.”

The council approved a motion declaring that the clerks should not provide information to the mayor regarding information requests by the mayor until the council is aware of why the requests are being made and what the mayor is specifically doing with the information.