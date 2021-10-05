Congressional Republicans tout secure elections

“In Iowa, we know the system worked,” Miller-Meeks said. “We know that people can have confidence and trust in our system because of the election law changes that we made.” They include Iowa’s 2017 Iowa’s voter ID law and “codifying identification process on the absentee ballot request.”

“All of those things have led us to the point where we had the largest turnout in the past election cycle that we’ve had,” Miller-Meeks said. “I think when you look at what happens where there is voter ID and people can trust the system, more people vote, and that includes in low-income and minority areas as well.”

Davis, a Des Moines native who represents a House district in central and southwestern Illinois, launched the Faith in Election Project. In order to promote voter confidence, Davis said, “We must ensure that states maintain the primary authority over our nation’s election,” which “should be run by those closest to the people; not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.”

“Our system works,” Davis said. “It keeps (elections) safer. It keeps them decentralized. And in the case of Iowa and others, it keeps them with a system of checks and balances that I think, once educated, anyone who doesn’t have faith in the American election system will have a lot more.”

