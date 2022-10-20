Congresswoman Cindy Axne discusses focus areas for Shenandoah’s future

Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne arrived in Shenandoah late Tuesday afternoon Oct. 18 to gather feedback from small business owners and community stakeholders to identify the needs and focus areas for the future of the city.

She started out her visit at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) office where she, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell and Mayor Roger McQueen had a conversation about economic and community growth priorities.

“We didn’t necessarily want to ask you for anything, we wanted to tell you what is happening here and what our visions are in Shenandoah,” Connell said.

He talked about the 250 plus new hires at Pella Corporation and the renovation of many of the downtown buildings. Connell also described the clean sugar facility that will be operating in Shenandoah through Green Plains and additional businesses that are interested in coming as a result.

“I love how you are using your natural resources to attract business," Axne said. "I love vertical integration. Other towns I’ve visited aren’t getting the businesses to come to their communities. What you're doing here is very proactive. This is amazing! I can’t even tell you how thrilled I am to come into one of these towns in this district that literally lays out a plan to show how you’re going to have 800 to 1,000 new jobs coming in. Whatever we can do to assist, I want to talk to you further.”

She offered her help with grants and letters of support.

The next stop was the CBS Hardware store to meet and visit with owner Tim Bowers and his staff.

“Thinking from a business owner perspective, what can I do for you?” Axne asked Bowers.

“You could try to keep these downtown areas going and keep them alive," Bowers replied. "Towns are hurting. We aren’t as bad as some, but not as good as others.”

Axne said that one of the problems are the big corporations that are taking over at the expense of "Main Street America."

“They don’t pay nearly the taxes they should be paying," she said. "So we have put a minimum 15% corporate tax in place through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"There are 60 businesses in the country that each made over a billion dollars in revenue last year and paid no taxes. You add up that money just from the taxes that could come into the federal coffers to support the programs to support main street Iowa. It’s a lot of money. For those not paying their fair share, we’re going to lose out. They are using our roads, our bridges, our infrastructure, Internet, health care systems and taking our jobs. It’s time we do something.”

Another area Axne said she has focused on for small business owners is the supply chain issues.

“Another reason why I am out talking to folks is that I want to know what are the most important items where we have bad supply chain issues?” she asked.

Bowers told her that it has improved immensely in the past year, but there are still some things that are very hard to get.

Axne added that the Inflation Reduction Act also offers tax credits and rebates to consumers who buy clean vehicles and appliances or take other steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

“So the appliances you are selling here are all a part of that," she said. "This act will also help close the gap for access to medication by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug costs, improve coverage for prescription drugs and cap out of pocket costs for prescription drugs. All of these things put more money in consumers’ pockets.”

In realizing that Bowers is a volunteer firefighter, Axne said, “Thank you for volunteering. Right now I’m working on getting some parity for our volunteer firefighters, so I have a bill out there that would give an opportunity for housing tax credits for folks that are volunteers. There’s also a bill to support our EMS and get them some parity as well. I know you’re struggling on getting equipment, so I’m going to see what I can do to get moving on that, too. Thank you so much for what you’re doing. I’ve realized in this job how certain folks really dig in to do what they can do to make their communities work. Hopefully we can instill that spirit in more people.”

Axne also described the Invest to Protect Act.

“The Invest to Protect Act is a police bill that just passed in the House," she said. "It’s a bipartisan bill and very popular. Right now our police chiefs and sheriffs have to compete for the same pot of money that New York does, and even Des Moines, and we’re also not getting the grant support we need. We’re moving funding into a separate pot, so you will no longer have to compete against the New Yorks of the world.

"There’s funding for recruitment, retention and education. There is also funding for mental health for police officers and for their necessary tools. We are trying to level the playing field for our rural areas so they can get the funding they need. It also limits the time to fill out the grant to two hours, and we offer technical support.”

Axne said she encourages everyone to tell his or her senators to push this. “Because, honestly, it’ll be a game changer for putting additional money in your pocket," she said.

As Connell and McQueen walked Axne to the Depot Deli, they pointed out ongoing development projects. When they arrived at Depot Deli, they met with small business owners Bill Hillman and Margaret Brady for a roundtable discussion.

“I visited with Gregg and your mayor as representatives here for your city and had some good conversation, and I also really want to hear from you about what we need to be doing, what’s working well, what isn’t working well," Axne said. "I would like to answer questions about the policies we’ve been putting forth, and if you have any questions about your business related to that. Really, it’s a check in, so I am listening so your voices go back with me.”

Hillman said he was very happy with the way things worked out during the pandemic and because of legislation that has passed, he was able to stay open and improve salaries for his employees.

“And because of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), my employees are much healthier, and they don’t miss as much work," he said. "It was one of the best things for small businesses like me who can’t afford to pay the insurance.”

Axne said The Paycheck Protection Program was such an important piece of legislation.

"The whole idea was to keep people bringing in a paycheck," she said. "Another thing I’m working on is the SHOP (Small Business Health Options Program) Act, which was part of the ACA to begin with. SHOP is for small employers who want to provide health and/or dental insurance to their employees, affordably, flexibly and conveniently.

"It didn't get off the ground on a good note, and I’m trying to figure out a way we can get into a better market for small business owners so you can help those employees get insurance. That’s what we wanted people to do with the opportunity and you exemplify all of it. We did this so that when we came out of the pandemic, communities could move forward.”

Brady shared her story as a business owner of Healthy Tails Retreat, flipping rundown houses in the community and recently as a developer of a large dilapidated building in town.

“Besides having questions about how I can do more with affordable housing in town, I also want to share my vision about having possible business incubators in my building," she said. "I want to provide a place for people to get started in the small business world without having to put out a ton of money. I want to build them for success and help them figure out a business plan, how to do finances, etc. I am not sure how to get there but I don’t want to reinvent the wheel. I am asking for your input or if you know of anyone already doing this so I can get help.”

Axne said she was unaware of the program, but planned to do some digging.

"Funding wise, there’s opportunity there and then at the federal level; we could support those startups,” she said.

Axne asked about involving the community colleges and linking the education piece of Brady’s vision, and also shared ideas about the city’s housing issue.

“I want to look at USDA loans for that," she said. "I’m familiar with the program to help get someone in a home and where someone is in the home already. There are bills about maintaining and repairing, but no loans that I know of for buying and remodeling a home to make it marketable. That is definitely worth looking into. I want to find you opportunities by upgrading the USDA funding.”

Axne said she was delighted with the progress that Shenandoah is making.

“I think the silver lining in the whole nightmare of COVID really showed us where our weaknesses are and then how we can go after fixing those," she said. "I want you to know that things are changing for the better. It’s just not going to happen overnight. Anything that you need from my office for your community and small businesses, please reach out to my office because I certainly want to know. You guys are doing a great job but I think together we can help you be better.”