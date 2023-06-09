Connie Scott, secretary for the Fremont County Conservation Board, said that although she has enjoyed being on the board, five years has been plenty.

At their meeting on June 7, board members discussed the one application submitted for the open position starting in July.

Farragut resident Becky Shull thanked Connie Scott for her dedication to the board and asked the board to replace her with Ruth Paper.

Board president Sherry Gilbert said that generally board members look over the applications and give their recommendation to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

“We had one application, and it was Ruth Paper. If you are all good with it, we will make that recommendation to the board of supervisors, and they will have the final say,” she said.

Gilbert indicated that the current board members will start the meeting in July and continue through old business. During new business, they will introduce the new board member and conduct the election of officers.

“I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to run a golf course, a campground, Pinky’s Glen and much more about budgeting money," said Scott, who spent the five years of her tenure as secretary. "It was interesting, and I had a good time. I enjoyed it.”

The biggest challenge was that her binder kept getting bigger and bigger for all the documents she needed to store, she said.

In other business:

• Director Doug Weber expressed his pleasure with the golf course’s success this summer.

“We have the largest membership in the 14 years we have been here," He said. "I don’t have an accurate count because I am getting new members everyday, and I expect more. Right now, we are $14,000 ahead of last year in total revenue. The play out here has been ridiculous as far as the number of members and the number of people playing. There are people coming from all around.”

Weber credited the grounds crew for the work they have been doing.

“I think 99% of that credit goes to our grounds crew. This course is absolutely, hands-down amazing. Our older members are saying they have never seen it look this good. Greens are incredible, and the course is beautiful.” He complimented the junior golfers and their successes and stated that there are more of the younger people playing on the course than they have ever had before.

Weber reiterated that he is impressed with the work that Kris Hennenman, course superintendent, has been doing and directed his comments to Hennenman.

“The improvements you’ve made, the upgrades, and work you’ve done to make it look the way it does is awesome," he said. "You are versatile and an invaluable asset. I couldn’t be happier with you and your crew. I’ve waited 14 years to see this course where it is right now. It’s really satisfying to have something that we have been working toward for so long finally come together. I’m just very proud of where we are.”

He also gave praise to everyone who has volunteered their help with planting flowerbeds, working on landscaping and helping to finish projects.

• Hennenman reported that his crew has been busy getting ready for each scheduled tournament and that they are happy to have completed the work for the No. 3 tee box.

• Weber said that he and Hennenman would be meeting with County Auditor Dee Owens about amending the budget in order to carry funds over to the next fiscal period for making larger purchases.

Henneman said that equipment they are ordering is taking nearly a year so they need to adapt and think ahead.

• Board member Matt Dollison is concerned that a boat ramp at Pinky’s Glen is in disrepair and will need to be fixed. The board will look further into the issue to ensure the ramp is repaired.

• Dollison also told board members that he is concerned about the hay plan for Pinky’s Glen.

"Ideally, it’s conservation land, and right now it is in the middle of peak nesting season," he said. "It’s actually bad for birds to hay right now. When do they hay the area? Can we hold off until August or at least July 15?”

The board said they would speak to the person who hays the area to delay the mowing.

• Pinky’s Glen and the Fremont County Conservation RV Park may be getting new signage on area highways.

Becca Castle Laughlin contacted the IDOT and discovered the two sites would be eligible for county conservation signage. The signs would include arrowheads and appropriate symbols with a total cost of $590.

No action was taken, as it was a discussion item only. It was suggested the board pursue grant funding. It will be placed on the agenda for the July 5 meeting.