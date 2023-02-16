Drone enthusiasts may soon see regulations regarding drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Page County parks.

The Page County Conservation Board discussed the addition of a Drone Usage Policy for county parks at its Feb. 14 meeting.

Director John Schwab told board members that the topic had come up as to whether there was a county policy concerning drones.

“I know we do have drones and radio control planes in our parks quite a bit so I reached out on the County Conservation discussion board and found a lot of information," he said. "Hancock County sent their copy to me so I wanted to share it with you.”

Schwab said the points made in the policy include the following:

Use of drones and UAVs should be unlawful within park campgrounds, shelter houses, playgrounds and parking lots.

The operation of a drone or UAV shall be a minimum of 100 feet from specific areas and a minimum of 300 feet above specific areas listed.

In all other areas of the parks, the operation of a drone or UAV shall be done safely and responsibly.

The operation shall not occur within 30 feet of other park visitors.

“I figured that is a good one to mold ours off of, but we can definitely make changes or additions," Schwab said. "We could add that the operators must follow the federal regulations concerning drones, UAVs, etc., such as insurance and registration. It would also be unlawful to operate the drone in our equestrian area when the horses are present. We should also include that all operators are responsible for any and all damages associated with accidents or mishaps.”

Schwab asked the board members for their input and ideas.

Joyce Kruse, who keeps up the equestrian park, is concerned about the safety of horses and young riders.

“I’ve always been worried about safety, first and foremost. What will those things do to the horses and our younger riders?" she asked. "It worries me. How will we know when someone is going to flying a drone out there? Will they know the policies? Will we check to see if they have insurance in case of damages?”

Board President Mark Marriott said he has experienced many horses around drones in Sidney and it never seems to be a problem.

"The drones are quiet," he said. "There have probably been drones out at the park you didn’t even know about. Even when they are close, it’s a very soft sound. If we make this policy, we can put it up in each camp area so operators know it’s a new policy. We can also state that drones are allowed but all regulations must be followed.”

Schwab added that if regulations weren’t being followed, it would be like anything else within the parks.

“It is just like all the policies in our parks, there are consequences for people who aren’t following them," he said. "People can call me or the sheriff’s office.”

Board member Whitney Beery asked, “Can we add that operators must follow FAA regulations including registration and insurance? Can also we run this by our attorney?”

Schwab said both ideas were good and indicated that there may be other additions to the policy that the attorney will recommend. He plans to draft a policy so the board can revisit the topic at next month’s meeting.

On Feb. 6, Schwab received a phone call from Kruse letting him know that the maintenance gate at Pierce Creek was left wide open.

“I drove out there right after her call. Someone had broken in and a padlock was damaged on the main gate," he said. "The hasp had been broken off where the padlock was on the wooden storage shed and there was evidence that they had attempted to pry open the doors on the main building. The only thing stolen was the trail cam.”

Schwab said he made a report and someone from the sheriff's office came out to take a look.

“But now the locks have been replaced and a new trail cam is in place. It is all fixed and taken care of,” he added.

In other business:

Board members approved end-of-month claims for January and mid-month for February.

“We didn’t have anything big or out of the ordinary. We had the CCDA dues, newspaper costs, just a lot of our yearly costs that we have to do and our normal utility costs. For February so far, it’s pretty much the same thing. We had uniform allowance costs, gas charges and miscellaneous costs for the aviary we are building out back. We did have a charge from Miller Building Supplies for supplies for Essex schools to start on a bench for the memorial at Rapp Park. Other than that just sanitation and our normal water bill.”

All the local landowners around Pierce Creek have been contacted in regard to the controlled burn that will be done in late March or early April. DNR will be helping with the burn that will cover nearly 60 acres. Schwab said there will also be a controlled burn at Pierce Creek, Pioneer, Shambaugh's river access and at Nodaway Valley Park, with the assistance of the DNR.

The heating system in the maintenance building at Nodaway Valley Park is fully installed and the trail signs are starting to go up within the park.

The veteran rock project is still moving forward at Rapp Park. Shenandoah and Essex schools are both working on benches, but there are still some logistical issues being worked through to get the rock from the quarry.

Waubonsie Mental Health Center’s Fishing Day is scheduled for April 22 at Rapp Park.

The board’s Fishing Derby is tentatively set for May 13.

Water levels are still fairly low, especially at Rapp Park. The water level is still increasing at Pioneer Park but is still 2 ½ feet below where it should be.

Seasonal openings have been published and the office has already received applications.

“We shouldn't have a problem finding seasonal workers," Schwab said. "We hired an intern, Hunter Christensen, and he will be taking one of our seasonal spots after he graduates in May. Right now we are looking for one or two seasonal positions.”

Staff members are continuing trail maintenance and tree vegetation removal and are moving along on the aviary for the educational birds. Schwab said that finishing that would be dependent on the weather.

Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development is spearheading a committee for Page County Parks and Schwab will be on the committee. Schwab is also meeting with their executive director this week to talk specifically about what they can do for county conservation.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be March 14.