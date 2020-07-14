Conservation board still cautious about Coronavirus

At their July meeting, the Fremont County Conservation Board discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting their activities and plans.
Executive Director Doug Weber told the board the golf course still does not have outside service and is still not letting people into the clubhouse. Weber added that as long as the State of Iowa continued going in the direction they were, he didn’t plan to open the clubhouse. He said he believed it was unlikely to change for the rest of the year. He added that what little guidance there was for reopening businesses like this was loaded with requirements that would make it difficult to open for most.
Weber said he only had four golf tournaments scheduled for the season and would have to figure out ways to handle those events safely. The golf course usually holds a course fundraiser tournament in July, which involves quirky fun ways to golf such as seated on a toilet or using a putter like a pool cue, but many of the special twists could be a health guideline concern this year. Weber was looking for alternative ways to handle that tournament or other ways to fundraise in general.
Weber asked Sandy Parmenter, who was there on behalf of the local newspaper, what her plans were regarding the annual Fremont County 3D Archery Tournament-The Nodding Ham. Parmenter indicated she had wavered back and forth about holding the event this year, but thought she would hold it at the end of August. She indicated crowds at this event were not usually so large they couldn’t be socially distanced. Providing masks and/or hand sanitizer were also being considered.
Board member Matt Dollison indicated he had done more research regarding getting canoe access points in Fremont County. Dollison said he had spoken with Lance Brisbois and was told access points to get on and off the river should be within about 4 to 8 miles of each other, and putting in a canoe access could cost $12,000 to $15,000. Brisbois had indicated they would likely require approval from the county engineer. Dollison said the DNR does have some funding for these kinds of improvements, but their funding would require parking for at least five cars, which could be problematic.
Dollison said there was already one access to the Nishnabotna River north of Farragut on M-16, but it had very limited access, so maybe the board should continue improving that access point. Dollison said there is another Nishnabotna access point on DNR ground in Riverton. Dollison planned to continue his research and talk to the DNR water trails coordinator soon.
The board members discussed a raise for seasonal workers that had been proposed by board member Mike Fox in a previous meeting. Golf Course Superintendent Kris Henneman told the board members he has three seasonal workers, and they currently make $8.83 per hour. Weber noted that the Fremont County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution back in 2009 that capped seasonal employees for the course at 25 hours per week and $12 per hour. The board members agreed the $1 per hour raise suggested by Fox was not unreasonable and would only increase the conservation board budget by about $760 per employee. They approved the raise to $9.83 per hour, provided the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will also approve that raise.
While on the subject of budgets, Dollison asked the others why the conservation board turned $15,000 back over to the county at the end of the fiscal year. Weber explained he watched the board budget closely, and took pride in not spending anything they didn’t have to. He pointed out that before turning anything over to the county, though, the board had purchased a greens mower outright, paid the first of two payments on a rough mower, filled fuel barrels, bought three loads of gravel for the campground, roofed the shelter and bought chemicals. Weber stressed that he didn’t believe in the trend of spending everything in the budget to ensure they got the same amount or more the next year.
Weber told the board members the FEMA funding for the low water crossing in the campground and the bridge on number two was still in the air, but he had been asked to sign some documents for FEMA so there was hope. FEMA representatives have visited and received information from Weber on several occasions, and had received his application for funding. Several times FEMA representatives couldn’t agree about whether the application should come from the supervisors or the conservation board, but recently they accepted Weber’s application and then requested his signature again in the last few weeks. Weber noted he was not counting on anything until it was in hand.
In other business:
• new conservation board member Rebecca Castle was introduced and welcomed;
• it was noted the board would need to elect officers at the next monthly meeting;
• Weber said he was waiting for a second bid on the campground shower house, which still needs a water heater, plumbing and drains, and once the bids are in work should proceed quickly;
• Henneman said the campground had had eight campers so far, and Board Chair Sherry Gilbert said she would put notice up on Facebook that it was open;
• a visitor asked the board again about using materials from the old number nine bridge to make creek crossings for trails in the campground area, and
• it was announced Mike Hodges had completed the cart path on number eight, and been paid from the proceeds of two fundraisers.
The conservation board will meet a week late in August, meeting on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.
