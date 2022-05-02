Conservation Department applies for grant to aid Nodaway Valley Park project

Later this summer, the Page County Conservation Department hopes to start on a $9,494 renovation project at Nodaway Valley Park east of Clarinda.

During the April 28 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, John Schwab, Page County conservation director, asked and received the supervisor's fiscal sponsorship in applying for a $3,949 grant from the Clarinda Foundation for new playground equipment and other improvements at Nodaway Valley Park. Schwab said the county had received a $6,000 donation from a private Clarinda business for the project. He said if the department gets the Clarinda Foundation grant, the entire project will be paid for and would not come out of the Conservation Departments' budget.

“It hasn’t had any major updates for a long time,” said Schwab in reference to Nodaway Valley Park.

Schwab said the mulch in the playground area needs to be replaced for safety reasons and would be included in the project. He said the project would also include expanding the playground area by 90 square feet.

“We’re also looking at purchasing about a $9,000 piece of new playground equipment,” said Schwab.

Schwab said contingent on receiving the grant, work would begin after July 1, and he anticipates it to be complete by this winter.

In other business, the supervisors:

Approved tax abatements for 113 University Avenue and 109 W. Lowell Avenue for the City of Shenandoah.

Approved assignment of county held tax sale certificate 2018-18001 to Lapland One LLC.

Approved ARPA Fund request for tuckpointing at the Engineer Office for $9,358, the Annex for $21,980 and the Courthouse for $30,842.

Approved BPTC disallowance letters.