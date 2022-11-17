Conservation Department requests more hours for seasonal workers

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab is seeking to increase the hours worked by seasonal employees within the Conservation Department.

Schwab met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 15 to review a proposal to have seasonal employees work 35 hours per week starting next year. Currently, part-time or seasonal county employees are capped at 28 hours per week.

Seasonal workers, Schwab said, are used by the department from March 1 through Oct. 31. He said the additional hours would benefit the department when staff is most needed, while still keeping the employees below the threshold to qualify as full-time employees.

"If we increase them to 35 hours a week, they'll be at 1,260 hours for the calendar year. I think the cutoff is 1,506 per calendar year. They would average out to 24.2 hours per week," Schwab said.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said in 2013 the Board of Supervisors set a policy capping the number of hours worked by part-time employees in any department at 28 hours. Since the seasonal employees would only be working designated months, she said they would not qualify for insurance coverage.

"The basis on the hours for ACA (Affordable Care Act) is based on that calendar year. So, if they hit over 30 hours, average, for a calendar year, no matter what, the county is required to offer health insurance," Wellhausen said.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said the county needs to determine if it can legally create a policy to be included in the employee handbook for the conservation department. If that is possible, Armstrong said the new policy would not impact other departments in the county.

Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed he would want to see the language of the policy in order to know how any of the other departments would be impacted.

If the cap of 28 hours worked by part-time employees was removed, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the individual department heads would still need to keep careful track of the average number of hours those employees are working, If a part-time employee did end up qualifying for insurance, he said that expense should come from the budget of that department.

"If whoever was the director knew that if it happened, then their budget would have to pay for it out of their budget, it would probably keep them pretty focused on making sure it didn't happen," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

Earlier in the meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved the canvass for the 2022 General Election. Wellhausen said she was pleased with the turnout for the election. She said Page County was down less than 100 votes compared to the last midterm election.

"Our (Presiding Officers) worked a really long day and we really appreciate all they do. Without them, we couldn't have the successful elections that we have. So we want to make sure we thank them," Wellhausen said. "The equipment worked really well. We had one small glitch at the beginning of the day, but we were able to get it fixed and continue on. It was nice to have everything go smoothly."

In other business, the board approved the 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow the Page County Treasurer to offer driver's license services.