Construction begins at Shenandoah Medical Center to bring ‘cancer care close to home’

Shenandoah Medical Center (SMC) started construction in early April on its new $11 million dollar cancer center. The all-encompassing facility represents a major step forward for cancer treatment and patient care for the rural communities of Southwest Iowa - from diagnosis to treatment and most importantly, survivorship.

Construction is expected to continue through late 2023. The new 8,200 square foot addition will be connected to the current medical office building at the SMC campus located on Jack Foster Drive.

Shenandoah Medical Center has a long-standing history of providing exceptional cancer services for patients in rural southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska, but has grown and expanded beyond the capacity of its current facilities.

The new cancer center will provide state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for patients. Medical center CEO Matt Sells said, “The equipment that we're putting in, the Varian TrueBeam equipment, is absolutely state-of-the-art, and it is the latest and greatest in technology with respect to radiation therapy. The unit that we'll have here is going to be very similar to what you would see in places like the Buffet Cancer Center and other very large institutions."

SMC Foundation Director Ryan Spiegel said that fundraising efforts throughout the community have been extremely successful so far.

“We’ve raised approximately $1.4 million dollars so far through private donations, grant writing efforts, and various events. So many businesses and individuals have reached out in support of the project. It seems everyone is impacted by cancer; this new cancer center is truly an investment not only in our community, but also for rural cancer patients within a 60-mile radius.”

If you are interested in contributing to the SMC Cancer Center project, or have other questions, please call Spiegel at 712-246–7074 or visit www.smchospital.com/foundation.