Construction on Page County bridge set to begin later this year

Construction on a new bridge in the southeast part of Page County is set to begin later this year.

During the Jan. 18 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors approved a funding agreement for a future bridge replacement project in Buchanan Township. The bridge is located on 280th Street, also known as J53. Page County Engineer JD King said the B61 bridge runs over Buchanan Creek in Sec 11-T67N-R36W.

“This is a federal aid swap job,” said King. “It means it's not federal aid, so we have less hoops to jump through with the non-federal aid money. We do one of these for all our bridges based on funding type.”

King said work on the bridge would be completed before resurfacing the roadway. He anticipates bridge construction to begin during the winter of 2022-2023.

The estimated $1.2 million dollar project will increase the current 120 by 22 feet bridge to 188 x 30 feet.

King also said his department was still facing staffing shortages during the engineer's update. Following the storm that moved through the area on Friday, he said employees who typically drive a department truck helped clear snow over the weekend. King hopes to have one position filled within the next thirty days, but it may be longer to fill the department's additional positions.