Controlled property burn set for mid-April

A nuisance property that has been an eyesore in Shenandoah for an extended time is scheduled to be demolished with fire.

At the Feb. 23 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the Shenandoah Fire Department's request for a controlled burn was approved by the council for a partially demolished structure located at 307 N. Center St.

“We’ll treat this as what they call a controlled burn of a partially or completely demolished structure,” said Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall. “I think it’s going to be partially. It’s unfit for training. It’s not safe. With that being said, the primary date will be the 17th of April, which will be a Saturday. I think we asked for an alternative date, and that will be the 24th.”

Marshall said that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires two dates to be set for controlled burns.

Shenandoah City Administrator AJ Lyman indicated that any asbestos would be removed from the structure and property before the burn. The fire department plans to start the burn at 7 a.m. and hopes to be done by noon.

