Cottonwood Camp draws audience despite rain

Another thing that surprised Parmenter was the length of time people stayed when they came in.

“I’ll be honest, at $10 per car and participants were getting wristbands good for the whole day, I figured they would pop in for an hour or so, then back out, and maybe return later for other classes. Instead, the majority of the visitors that came in stayed for almost the whole day, or at the least several hours. And this was even on the rainy, miserable day,”

Parmenter said.

The organization received donations from Mike Crecelius of Fremont County Emergency Management, Lona Lewis of Horse Creek Adventures and Hamburg Hometown Pride of “gate prizes” to give away during the weekend, and visitors were pleasantly surprised with these prizes as they left the event.

“During the weekend,” Parmenter said, “I wasn’t sure if we would try it again, but then every single visitor said they loved it and were so glad we were bringing something like this to the area. We had a couple of guys who indicated they were interested in being instructors for the next year, and social media messages came from all over from people who were sorry to have missed the event and hoped we would do it again.”