Cottonwood Camp draws audience despite rain

Organizers of the Cottonwood Camp, a bushcraft/primitive skills event held May 22 and 23 in Sidney, say the event was a successful first-time venture.
Southwest Iowa Development Corporation arranged the event, with the help of a generous grant from the Fremont County Tourism Board.
Sandra Parmenter, executive director of Southwest Iowa Development Corporation, admitted they’d gotten about half the size crowd she had hoped to see, but pointed out it rained almost all day on Saturday, so that was probably to be expected.
Parmenter said, “The weather definitely hurt us, and I think being held on graduation weekend probably did, too. Unfortunately, the date of the event was originally chosen based on the availability of an instructor, and everything planned around that, then she backed out late in planning due to COVID concerns, and we were stuck.”
“Next year, if we do this again,” she added, “it will definitely not be held on graduation weekend.”
Parmenter said she was very happy with the event itself, though, and the satisfaction of the participants.
The whole concept for Parmenter was that people should be able to come in and watch the instructors and learn the skills from them, then try to do it themselves on the spot. This way the instructors could guide them through and show them what they were doing wrong.
“Watching demonstrations is always interesting,” Parmenter acknowledged, “but when I go to museums and demonstrations or exhibits like that, I always want to try it myself, so it’s frustrating to just watch. And honestly, I learn better that way, and think there are probably a lot of other people who are the same. So hands-on experience was the key point of the whole weekend.”
Parmenter indicated it must have been a successful concept because every visitor that came stopped by on the way out and told her how much they enjoyed their visit and being able to try all the primitive skills being offered.
During the course of the two-day event a wide variety of skills were demonstrated, including:
Basic Shelter;
Fire Starting;
Water Purification;
Flint-knapping;
Archery
Cordage;
Basket Weaving;
Braided Toggle Cup Holders;
Bow making;
Primitive Glues;
Primitive Fishing;
Edible/Medicinal Plants;
Atlatl;
Dutch-Oven Cooking;
Wilderness First Aid;
Knots;
Simple Traps, and
Navigation.
The event was held at the Fremont County Conservation Board’s RV Park and Archery Range next to the golf course. Parmenter said this location worked well for the event this year, and would likely be used again for a future event if allowed.
“The Fremont County Conservation Board has been great to work with on this event,” Parmenter noted, “just like they always have been for the annual archery tournament we put on down there. They’re always accommodating and do a great job of prepping and maintaining the grounds and buildings.”
Parmenter said she was also very impressed with the instructors this year. Scout Master Bill Labrum’s local Boy Scout Troop 218 (Shenandoah) and Scout Master Mike Thompson’s Troop 73 (Hamburg) taught some skills , along with Jim Lippert of Golden Arrow Archery Club, Doug Householder and Tony Pike of Earth Trekker Bushcraft and Ancient Wisdom Survival School, Gary Gsell and John Nahas. Chris Holmes came in out of the blue on Sunday to explain the process of making bows and woods used, and was a welcome addition.
Parmenter said she was surprised to see that about 85% of the visitors were from Nebraska, 10% from Missouri, and the last 5% from Iowa. She’s still working on demographics, but said it was a wide variety of participants as far as men and women and ages.
Another thing that surprised Parmenter was the length of time people stayed when they came in.
“I’ll be honest, at $10 per car and participants were getting wristbands good for the whole day, I figured they would pop in for an hour or so, then back out, and maybe return later for other classes. Instead, the majority of the visitors that came in stayed for almost the whole day, or at the least several hours. And this was even on the rainy, miserable day,”
Parmenter said.
The organization received donations from Mike Crecelius of Fremont County Emergency Management, Lona Lewis of Horse Creek Adventures and Hamburg Hometown Pride of “gate prizes” to give away during the weekend, and visitors were pleasantly surprised with these prizes as they left the event.
“During the weekend,” Parmenter said, “I wasn’t sure if we would try it again, but then every single visitor said they loved it and were so glad we were bringing something like this to the area. We had a couple of guys who indicated they were interested in being instructors for the next year, and social media messages came from all over from people who were sorry to have missed the event and hoped we would do it again.”
She laughed, “Yeah, we’re probably doing it again. I’ve already set up a “Cottonwood Camp” group on Facebook to gauge interest throughout the year, help find instructors and vendors, and promote the event if planned.”
“This first year was flying blind,” Parmenter concluded, “I didn’t have the contacts; I’d never set one up, and I wasn’t sure what the interest level would be. This year I got a lot of good advice from experienced instructors, and from the visitors, and made some contacts that will help a lot in future planning.”
“That said,” she said, “we’re already looking for sponsors, vendors and instructors. I’ve also started a contact list of people who just wanted to be informed of the next event so they could come. Anyone who is interested in any of those options should contact me, by leaving a message at 712-240-3555, or by email at sandraparmenter1@gmail.com, and join the Cottonwood Camp group on Facebook. And, hopefully, we’ll see you next summer.”