Council declines taking action on sale of city-owned property

During the Oct. 27 Shenandoah City Council meeting, only one of the two properties on the agenda to be sold was approved.
Council voted to decline taking any action on the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine St. that was on the agenda to be sold to Allison Million for $250.
Million’s original offer on the property had been countered by the city council and had been accepted. Due to sewer problems at the residence next to 300 Pine St., it was identified that the two properties shared a sewer line.
According to City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, properties cannot share sewer lines and 300 Pine St. was left without a sewer line. He said the individuals who had made the offer on the property were unable to get a quote on the cost of running a new sewer line. Due to the circumstances, they withdrew from their offer.
City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city provides the sewer main, and the homeowners are responsible for their connections to the main.
Sorensen said due to the house’s condition, he advised it would be in the city’s best interest to place it on the list to be demolished.
“It was a marginal property to start with because of all the water damage,” said Sorensen. “We were pushing to get the offer that we did.”
Support Local Journalism
Council approved the sale of city-owned property located at 400 Evergreen to Chris Hielen for $500. Hielen lives on the adjoining lot and plans to tear down the house that sits on 400 Evergreen and put up a garage for his residence. Sorensen said there was no alley or street between the two lots, so Hielen was able to do this.
In other business:
Council approved correcting the legal description of the property located at 302 Sycamore St. that was sold to Grant Booker on Aug. 25.
No action was required by the council on the nuisance property located at 808 S. Center St. previously owned by Larry Shum. Sorensen advised Shum had sold the property, and he and Lyman would monitor the situation with the new owner to see if any action would need to be considered.
Council approved to set a public hearing for 6 p.m., Nov. 10, to sell city-owned property located at 905 Vista Avenue to Dennis Schenck. Schenck lives directly south of the property and plans to tear down and plans to expand on to his residence and build a garage.
Council approved change order number one for the taxi-lane project on Airport Improvements for $15,920. The contract will total $94,890. The change order is to furnish and install 260 LF of 8-inch dual wall sewer pipe and two pre-cash concrete pipe intakes with grates to improve drainage.
Council approved payment number one (Invoice 612735; Draw 20137-00001) for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport T-Hangar Construction Project for $59,758.80 to Jensen Builders, Ltd.
Council approved First National Bank street closure request from 3:30 to 6 p.m., Oct. 28 on West Thomas Avenue from the corner of Blossom to Elm Street for Moonlight Magic Trick or Treating.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!