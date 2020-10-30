Council declines taking action on sale of city-owned property

During the Oct. 27 Shenandoah City Council meeting, only one of the two properties on the agenda to be sold was approved.

Council voted to decline taking any action on the sale of city-owned property located at 300 Pine St. that was on the agenda to be sold to Allison Million for $250.

Million’s original offer on the property had been countered by the city council and had been accepted. Due to sewer problems at the residence next to 300 Pine St., it was identified that the two properties shared a sewer line.

According to City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, properties cannot share sewer lines and 300 Pine St. was left without a sewer line. He said the individuals who had made the offer on the property were unable to get a quote on the cost of running a new sewer line. Due to the circumstances, they withdrew from their offer.

City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city provides the sewer main, and the homeowners are responsible for their connections to the main.

Sorensen said due to the house’s condition, he advised it would be in the city’s best interest to place it on the list to be demolished.