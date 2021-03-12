Council hears from frustrated resident; discusses four-way stop

The Sidney City Council heard about a property from a disgruntled resident at their March 8 meeting.
Delynda Rees told the council she had complained to the city council three years ago about the property near her in Sidney and not only had nothing changed but things had gotten worse.
“What do I have to do, call Channel 7?” Rees asked at one point with frustration, as she showed the council pictures of some of the issues she saw at the property.
Rees talked about the couch in the yard, the immobile cars with flat tires, the fence she believed was erected without city permission, tires piled against the fence, frequent waist-high weeds, and a roof being held up by a pole, among other things. She was also unhappy with the rain-soaked smell of dog excrement from the neighbor’s three dogs wafting into her yard. Rees further said that she believed the trash in the yard was the same trash she had reported to the council three years ago.
“You have ordinances,” Rees said, pointing out the effect on neighboring property values, “enforce them!”
Council members reminded Rees that this was an almost entirely new council since she had last complained, and assured her the council person in charge of that zone, Ken Brown, would view the property and talk to the owner.
Brown told Rees he had actually heard from the owner that he was having a professional repair the roof by the end of the month. Rees suggested the council follow-up on the rest of the issues in the meantime and see if the roof is actually done by April.
The council revisited the discussion of a four-way stop on Main and Foote Streets. Council member Fabian Bell spoke with B.J. Varellas and City Engineer Steve Perry and said he was told by Perry the city could do the required traffic study themselves if they had the manpower. Varellas agreed his crew could do the study and would juggle hours to be available.
Perry told the council they would need to choose representative weekdays, and make notes of traffic directions in 15 minute increments during morning, noon and evening shifts. Perry provided a form the city crew could use in recording this information. It was agreed Monday would not be one of the chosen days, as school has a late start that day, which would skew the morning information.
Council member Anne Travis asked what would happen after the city crew observed traffic for a couple of days.
Perry explained once the data was compiled there was a formula used to determine whether a stop sign or method to slow traffic was justified, and he would calculate that need.
The council also discussed the speed reader that was in place, and data from that, but Varellas noted that it was solar powered and not staying charged long enough to do the job properly. If it can be kept charged, Varellas can compile information regarding the number of vehicles passing at certain speeds.
Perry updated the council on progress made on the water project.
Perry said a pre-construction meeting had been held two weeks earlier about the water tower, and that construction company would be starting foundation work in mid-March. The foundation was expected to take 30 days, then the company would start bringing in pieces of the tank for construction.
In relation to that part of the project, the council approved signing an amended lease agreement with the American Legion and Rodeo Board to include the additional land needed for the construction of the water tower.
Perry was requesting change orders extending the contract time for the water treatment plant, wells and wellfield and water transmission mains parts of the project. Perry said the three were tied together, as lines can’t be tested until wells are done and the treatment plant is able to hold the water.
The wells were within two weeks of being done but the recent thaw left a muddy mess, delaying work. The council approved changing the completion date from March 9 to March 31 for substantial completion, with final completion due April 15.
The transmission mains were also nearly complete but would have to coincide with the others, so the council approved changing substantial completion to April 15.
A large piece of equipment was due to be delivered to the treatment plant on March 10, and the construction company was told a pump would be delivered later than expected. The council approved moving the completion date from April 15 to May 10 for substantial completion and May 31 for final, to accommodate the late delivery.
The council talked briefly about the city’s comprehensive plan. According to Brown, that document or its last version was created in 2009, and he thought the council should review and update the document.
Council member Lou Ann Kyle asked Perry what plans were for the bypass area in the future. Perry told her the main issue was the lack of sanitary sewer out there. He told the council they would need to figure out how to provide sanitary sewer, possibly via a lift station out there, and consider how to pay for it. Mayor Peter Johnson suggested the council members review the 2009 plan more thoroughly and consider updates needed. He also noted that he would like to ensure there was public involvement in any future version of the plan.
The council discussed the employee handbook as revised by Brown, and needed corrections. Varellas asked if employees could also review the handbook as it was under construction and offer suggestions. Johnson agreed the city valued employee experience and knowledge and should seek their feedback on proposed changes. Council members were asked to document their suggestions and provide them to Brown for inclusion or further discussion.
City Clerk Lisa Cowles told the council the new website is now live, and she and Benedict would have their first training on March 17. Brown pointed out that not everything was on the website yet, and it was a time-consuming, ongoing process. The new website address is: sidneyiowa.org. Once completed, residents will be able to sign up for various notifications, and keep up to date with city events and notices.
Kyle reminded the others the next Coffee with Council will take place on March 15 at 9 a.m. at The Gathering Place. The speaker will be a DOT representative who will talk about signage. Kyle said she thought this would be of interest to many business owners who were interested in driving traffic into the town.
In other business, the council approved:
• payment of $95,834.90 to Building Crafts Inc. for work done on the water treatment plant;
• a resolution entering a water revenue loan agreement and combining loan agreements as a bookkeeping item needing to be done in accordance with what was passed in 2012;
• use of simplified parliamentary procedure for council meetings in future;
• a resolution approving the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-2022;
• the clerks attending the IMFOA Spring Conference April 22-23, and a resolution to request reimbursement;
• use of a form created by Brown and clerk Brenda Benedict for use in requesting a street closure permit for an event, and
• planning a cleanup event with widespread cooperation between residents and organizations, possibly for Earth Day.