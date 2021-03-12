Council hears from frustrated resident; discusses four-way stop

The Sidney City Council heard about a property from a disgruntled resident at their March 8 meeting.

Delynda Rees told the council she had complained to the city council three years ago about the property near her in Sidney and not only had nothing changed but things had gotten worse.

“What do I have to do, call Channel 7?” Rees asked at one point with frustration, as she showed the council pictures of some of the issues she saw at the property.

Rees talked about the couch in the yard, the immobile cars with flat tires, the fence she believed was erected without city permission, tires piled against the fence, frequent waist-high weeds, and a roof being held up by a pole, among other things. She was also unhappy with the rain-soaked smell of dog excrement from the neighbor’s three dogs wafting into her yard. Rees further said that she believed the trash in the yard was the same trash she had reported to the council three years ago.

“You have ordinances,” Rees said, pointing out the effect on neighboring property values, “enforce them!”

Council members reminded Rees that this was an almost entirely new council since she had last complained, and assured her the council person in charge of that zone, Ken Brown, would view the property and talk to the owner.