Council hears request for stop sign on Main Street in Sidney

Council member Steve Gamber expressed concerns that a stop sign at that intersection would merely become the starting point for a drag strip.

Aistrope pointed out that corner was the road to the high school, so there could be an issue with school traffic if a stop was put in there.

Gamber pointed out there could also be an issue with funeral parking and traffic with the funeral home right there. Aistrope said his deputies were willing to help with traffic during a funeral anytime it was requested.

Gamber asked if there was any way to put in speed bumps for the rest of the year when snow removal was not an issue and remove them each winter.

City Superintendent BJ Varellas said it might be possible and he would have to research that suggestion.

Johnson told the city clerk to put the matter on the agenda for further discussion and action, saying, “We don’t want to be in a position where we could have done something and didn’t.”

The council reviewed the fall cleanup the city had just held. Varellas said eight people had called for waste pickups and there were a few misunderstandings about what was expected for the city to pick things up, but it went fairly well.