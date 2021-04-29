Council members disagree over value of gazebo on square

Brown pointed out the last council had considered hiring an enforcement officer. Gamber asked where that money would come from, saying maybe the contract amount paid to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and reminding the council they were about to extend the sheriff’s contract another five years.

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope and Deputy Tim Bothwell were present for the meeting to answer questions about the 28E agreement to provide law enforcement for the city. Travis had many questions for Aistrope, starting with asking him point blank if he did not want to handle ordinance violations.

Aistrope said he would help and Travis told him Superintendent BJ Varellas handled many of the violations, but the city had some uncooperative offenders and needed law enforcement help. Aistrope told her that was different, and usually when Varellas called they could help.

Travis told Aistrope she wanted to see more specific reports of services. She indicated she didn’t want to just see “patrol” written multiple times as explanation of what his deputies did for the city. She was also unhappy with turnaround times on service of papers, saying she thought it was supposed to be done within 24 hours. Aistrope explained it did not have to be done within 24 hours, and they served papers as soon as they could, but had to actually catch the person to do so.