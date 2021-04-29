Council members disagree over value of gazebo on square

Sidney City Council members clashed over several issues in a work session held April 26, including a proposed gazebo, compensation time rules and ordinance enforcement options.
Ken Brown presented the others with several drawings of the potential layout of a gazebo he has proposed placing in the lot next to the Post Office. Brown said the model he was looking at was a 30-foot diameter, octagonal wood gazebo from AmishGazebos.com. The roof would be black metal and the wood left a natural color to match surrounding buildings. It would have a concrete floor, as it would be ADA compliant, and have four openings and four benches inside.
For the proposed gazebo the estimated cost was $40-$45,000, but Brown also wanted sidewalk all around the gazebo and leading up to it, and landscaping around it. He suggested the total cost would likely be more like $70-$75,000.
Council member Steve Gamber told the others he thought the gazebo would be an irresponsible use of community betterment dollars. When the others suggested there could be grants that would help with the cost, he indicated if they could get grants to cover the entire cost that was one thing, otherwise the money would be better spent on the city pool and pool repairs they already knew were needed.
Council member Anne Travis pointed out that the discussion about gazebo plans was necessary so they could have final drawings and information for use in seeking grants. Gamber suggested the drawings were unrealistic, and said he would like to see an estimate on the cost of the concrete alone, as he thought it would likely be $50,000 or more.
Other council members were more enthusiastic about the proposal and thanked Brown for his efforts on the project.
Brown also wanted the others to provide some clarification for the city comp time policy he was trying to update. He said he thought from previous meetings the council was leaning toward 40 hour maximum comp time accrual, but at some point other maximum numbers had been suggested, so he was unsure.
Gamber said he and others had talked to employees about the policy, but he didn’t feel like the many conversations between council members on the subject had gone anywhere. He added that if no one wanted to change, he was content to stay with the old policy that allowed 240 hours, rather than make a change no one agreed on.
Travis suggested she and Gamber could work together to iron out the details of a comp time plan, but Gamber said he was done and was not working on it anymore.
Brown stressed that something had to be done, 240 hours was too much to carry, and none of the other local cities carry that high comp time hours. Council member Lou Ann Kyle agreed, saying now was the time to make a change, with all of the new machinery they had or were getting, and new hires. She stressed comp time hours needed to be reduced now, as they were a liability to the city.
Kyle asked Mayor Peter Johnson when he planned to send out letters to property owners reminding them of the requirement for swimming pool enclosures or safety measures, as had been previously discussed. She added that the city had adopted code dealing with swimming pools long ago and needed to enforce it for safety’s sake. Gamber suggested he could see an enforcement nightmare coming, questioning who would do it, as they couldn’t even enforce the simple things.
Brown pointed out the last council had considered hiring an enforcement officer. Gamber asked where that money would come from, saying maybe the contract amount paid to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and reminding the council they were about to extend the sheriff’s contract another five years.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope and Deputy Tim Bothwell were present for the meeting to answer questions about the 28E agreement to provide law enforcement for the city. Travis had many questions for Aistrope, starting with asking him point blank if he did not want to handle ordinance violations.
Aistrope said he would help and Travis told him Superintendent BJ Varellas handled many of the violations, but the city had some uncooperative offenders and needed law enforcement help. Aistrope told her that was different, and usually when Varellas called they could help.
Travis told Aistrope she wanted to see more specific reports of services. She indicated she didn’t want to just see “patrol” written multiple times as explanation of what his deputies did for the city. She was also unhappy with turnaround times on service of papers, saying she thought it was supposed to be done within 24 hours. Aistrope explained it did not have to be done within 24 hours, and they served papers as soon as they could, but had to actually catch the person to do so.
Travis asked if the city could get any income from any tickets the sheriff’s department wrote. Aistrope explained if tickets were written under State Code, the money went to the county attorney, if they wrote them under city code, the city could see some income, but there was a catch. He explained if the defendant pled not guilty the city would have to pay an attorney and take it to court, which could eat up any income quickly. He indicated he would write the tickets however they preferred, though.
Travis, Kyle and Brown all said they still had concerns about speeding in town. Aistrope said he understood, but truthfully, people weren’t speeding as often as others thought. Bothwell added that surprisingly they were seeing more gray-haired offenders than kids when they did have speeders.
Travis told Aistrope she wanted to either have someone from the sheriff’s office present at the first meeting of every month or have written comments/reports for use in those meetings. Aistrope said they would get someone there whenever they could, or submit a written report.
Brown said he was getting a lot of complaints about people who were parking in driveways across sidewalks. Gamber suggested this was another difficult to enforce issue, as it would have to be everyone or no one. Aistrope told the council he could start enforcing that if they wanted him to.
Several members of the council thanked Aistrope for the job he and his deputies do for the city. Aistrope urged them to call him right away if there was something bugging them, rather than letting it wait until a council meeting. Gamber said he felt like it was just a matter of expectations versus reality, and communication.
Gamber asked Aistrope if he is using the old law enforcement building for anything and was told only for fire and rescue communications on the tower and occasional K9 training. Aistrope said he would love to see that building come down if they had an alternative tower. The council floated the idea of an antenna on the new water tower and may discuss it more at a later date.
The council discussed the list of nuisance properties and prioritizing those. They also indicated they needed to create a policy or plan regarding what they would do with such properties when the city obtained them. Varellas suggested they had sold at least one such property by sealed bid in the past, with various requirements of the buyer and rights of refusal by the city.
Travis talked briefly about the success of the city-wide cleanup and the costs over the last couple of years. She said the April cleanup had cost the city $2,157.60 and suggested if that cost were split between residents, it would be $1.90 per person, or if per water bill, it would be $3.75 per residence.
The council talked about what went right and what abuses they saw of the service. Travis said she would micro-manage the October cleanup so those abuses could be avoided.
The council meets next on May 10 at 6 p.m.