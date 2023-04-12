A city block that has sat empty for the past 23 years now has new owners following Tuesday evenings Shenandoah City Council meeting.

With a 4-to-1 vote on April 11, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the old Sac ‘N Save grocery store location at 301 W. Sheridan Ave. to Michael and Kendra Weston for $4,250, with the stipulation that a building permit would be issued within 24 months, otherwise the city would acquire the property back. The Westons have proposed building two and three-bedroom duplexes on the property.

Councilman Kim Swank was the sole no vote saying he was not against the housing project; he felt the city block was being sold way below market value and felt the council needed more concrete plans for the property from the potential buyer before moving forward with the sale. Swank said in May of 2000, the city purchased the city block for $65,000, and the current accessed value is $66,820.

“I’m not against the housing,” Swank said. “I think that would be great. I do not think we have enough information. I think we're jumping ahead way too far.”

Swank proposed having the potential buyer present the council with blueprints for their proposed project, along with the project cost and how it would be funded, before the council made a decision on the sale of the property.

While Councilman Jon Eric Brantner agreed the council should proceed carefully, he felt moving forward was the right decision and felt that the Westons had shown they were invested in the community with previous projects.

“I think we can take a tactical approach to this,” Brantner said. “I think not having any forward movement is stagnant. And I believe that’s part of the reason I ran for council is because I want to see growth in this community, and we can wait and wait and wait and hope for something better, or we can do something, and sometimes you gotta take a chance.”

Another concern was whether or not the Weston’s would need to request a tax increment financing (TIF) grant from the city for the proposed housing project, as they had with their current project on the old Howards building on Sheridan Avenue that they are renovating as an office building. However, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said the city block does not qualify for a TIF grant.

“As most of you or maybe all of you may know, we did receive a TIF grant for the Howards building, which was $250,000,” Kendra said. “We put it to good use and also invested $600,000-plus of our own money. That original budget for the building that was presented was roughly $600,000. With COVID inflation, we ended up surpassing $800,000. Were happy to do that because were invested in our business and the success of the clinic. With that building, the current building that we're in, the loft that we live in, our warehouse, we have successfully started and completed all of those projects and are willing to do the same here.”

Kendra said she had reservations about spending thousands of dollars to provide plans drawn up by engineers and architects to the council before purchasing the city block without knowing if the city would sell them the property.

“As an entrepreneur whos willing to invest in the community and bring housing, I understand where your coming from and that it’s a risk,” Kendra said. “But I feel like some credit should be given where it's due because Michael and I have shown a lot to this community.

"I feel we have at least earned some respect as far as growth in the community.”

Kendra hopes to start working with an architect right away, but said it would be a lengthy project estimating it could take two to four years to complete.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the sale of 102 W. Lowell Ave. to Alvin and Janis Hale for $300 once the city had torn down the structure on the property.

• Approved the sale of 100 W. Sheridan Ave. to Rebecca Rose for $3,700 with a 4-to-1 vote. Two years were granted to complete the project, with updates provided to the council members every four months. Swank was the sole no-vote.

• Approved the sale of 109 W. Lowell Ave., to Jim Downing for $2,000. One year was granted to complete the project, with updates provided to the council members every four months.

• Approved the sale of 305 W. Valley Ave. to Gina Lamreau for $500. Two years were granted to complete the project, with updates provided to the council members every four months.

• Approved vacating a portion of Russell Avenue from the West Side of Maple Street and one-half block west and split between Daniel Cox/Eleanor Shirley and Laura C. Newquist. Attorney fees are to be paid by Daniel Cox/Eleanor Shirley and Laura C. Newquist.

• Approved solicitation of bids to demolish and clean up city-owned properties at 201 N. Broad St., 207 Sycamore St., 202 Wabash Ave., 102 W. Lowell Ave. and 102 W. Summit Ave.

• Approved agreement and contract for fire protection and Emergency Response Services between the City of Shenandoah and Locust Grove Township for the fiscal year 2024.

• Approved Trustee’s Fourteenth Annual Report [John William Snook Trust] and authorized execution of the report and distribution of 2022 interest income.

• Approved an agreement between the City of Shenandoah and JEO Consulting Group for Professional Services consisting of the Wastewater Nutrient Reduction Strategy Feasibility Study. The study aims to find ways to lower nitrogen and phosphorus from the wastewater stream.

• Approved staggered terms for the Shenandoah Airport Commission members.

• Approved appointing Dwight Sederburg to Airport Commission to replace Barry Lowthorp’s vacancy. Sederburg’s term will expire on April 11, 2024.

• Approved purchasing a QT Pod Fuelmaster system for the Shenandoah Airport.

• Approved hiring Darin Hofer as a full-time police officer at $23.02 an hour.

• Approved ratifying and approving rate/salary for part-time employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course.