Council moves forward on nuisance property

In an effort to clean up abandoned and nuisance properties, the city council moved forward with a decision to file a motion for a judgment to obtain the title of another property in Shenandoah.

A public hearing requested by Robert Hammers regarding a nuisance property letter he received for a property he owns at 202 Wabash Ave. was held during the Sept. 13 Shenandoah City Council meeting. According to City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, Hammers purchased the title to the property in November of 2021 by paying the tax deed. Hammers told the council that he has kept the yard mowed but has not done any work to the property since purchasing it.

Considered an abandoned property, Sorensen said the city filed an action to take the title to the property on June 1. He said the house windows are broken out, and the inside is partially gutted. Sorensen also said the garage sits on a separate lot that Hammers does not own, so if the house is torn down, the garage must be torn down as well; otherwise, the garage would be in noncompliance without the house.

By law, Sorensen said the city must give a property owner 60 days to address the issues and do something with the property after they receive a notice. After those 60 days, it is up to the council to extend the additional time to the property owner. Councilman Richard Jones said the letter Hammers received from the city was dated April 26. Hammers asked the council for an additional 120 days to work on fixing the house but said the windows are all he would be able to repair on the house at this time. Being on disability, Hammers said the windows are all he could manage for now, and it could ultimately take him several years to renovate the house to either rent or sell.

Councilwoman Toni Graham asked what the general rule was for extending time to property owners requesting additional time to make repairs.

Sorensen advised that there was no general rule and that the decision to extend the time to a property owner was up to the council. He said the house either needed to be fixed and occupied immediately or torn down, and councilman Kim Swank agreed.

Councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked if the house was worth renovating. Sorensen said the roof appeared to be adequate and the walls straight but had no idea what condition the basement was in. He said the water service to the property had been shut off since the fall of 2021.

Graham felt it was important to be consistent in how the council handled other properties in the same situation; she made a motion to take the title to the property.

At that point, Hammers asked if he could sell the property, as he had someone interested in buying it to renovate it.

“I commend that, but properties of these natures tend to run downhill,” Sorensen said. “The person that owned it couldn't pay the taxes on it. The person that now owns it just paid the taxes. What will the next person pay? Typically they pay a dollar, or they pay $500.”

Sorensen told the council that it would also complicate things for the city to obtain the title if Hammers were to sell the house and the new property owners did not follow through with renovations.

Sorensen said the city currently has a notice of pending litigation, but with the council's guidance, he would file a motion for judgment, and they could have the title by next week. With a unanimous vote by the council, a resolution was passed to file a motion for judgment for the city to obtain the title.