Council passes amended noise ordinance for Shen

Shenandoah city officials hope that the changes to the city’s noise control ordinance will aid law enforcement when noise complaints are received.

During the April 26 Shenandoah City Council meeting, following a public hearing, the proposed amendment to the city noise ordinance, which includes a civil penalty for violation,was passed with a 4-to-0 vote. The council waived the second and third readings and adopted the amendment. At a previous meeting on April 12, Mahlon Sorensen, the city attorney, said the only significant change to the ordinance was removing the word raucous and placing a noise level in the ordinance that would be measured by decibel level.

“It’s no different than what it’s been for the last 50 years, except now we have a machine that measures the speed and sound of the noise versus raucous,” said Sorensen during the April 12 meeting.

The amended noise ordinance sets the decibel level at .85 seven days a week between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Upon voting yes for the amendment, councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked that the council be provided with a six-month report to ensure no adjustments are needed to the ordinance and its effectiveness. He also wanted to monitor the noise complaints received and how many citations were

issued by law enforcement.

In other business:

-The council approved a resolution of support of the proposed terms to be included in an agreement for private development by and between the City of Shenandoah and Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, for the construction of a 55 year and older apartment complex to be located at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Highway 59. Last May, the voluntary annexation of the property was approved by the city council.

During the meeting, Andrew Danner with North Star Housing LLC said the project was moving along, but the construction cost increases and availability of materials would slow the project down. He said typically a job of this type would be completed in about 13 months. With the building permit approved by the city, Danner hopes to begin work this summer.

-Following a public hearing, the council approved instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $995,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Note for street improvements.

-Following a public hearing, the council authorized the execution of a development agreement by and between the City of Shenandoah and Midwest Mental Health, LLC to assist in remodeling the building they purchased at 600 W. Sheridan Avenue for office space.

-The council approved the form of Tax Exemption Certificate to be placed on file and approved and authorized the issuance of a $1,000,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes Anticipation Project Note for an aerial firetruck.

-The council approved the scope of services agreement between the City of Shenandoah and JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for the preliminary design of the Shenandoah bridge replacement on Southwest Road.

-The council approved assignment of theatre management agreement from Main Street Theatres Inc. to Three Rau’s Entertainment LLC, effective April 29.

-The council approved a sanitary sewer lining repair for three blocks of West Sheridan from Maple Street to Sycamore Street for $46,528.00 to Accujet LLC. City Administrator AJ Lyman said there would be minimal interruptions for downtown as most of the work would take place during the overnight hours.

-The council approved an irrigation control equipment replacement for the Shenandoah Golf Course for $56,958.39 to Turfworks. The golf course manager, Craig Connell, said the current system is twenty years old and failing. He said this system waters the greens, tees and fairways using satellites. Connell secured a $35,000 grant from the Rapp Foundation to be applied towards the cost.

-The council approved signing over the deed to the property located at 809 W. Summit Avenue. to Brian Palmer.

-The council approved the rates and salaries for full-time city employee J. Bond as a wastewater operator at $17.90 per hour. This rate will increase to $18.65 per hour on May 3 and $21.52 per hour upon DNR required certification.

-The council approved the rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees of the City of Shenandoah for the Wilson Aquatic Center and golf course pro-shop.