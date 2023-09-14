A resolution considering an increase in compensation for Shenandoah's mayor — from $6,000 a calendar year to $12,000 a calendar year — and a resolution considering a change to compensation for City Council members failed after no motion was made by the Shenandoah City Council at the Sept. 12 meeting following a public hearing.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said he placed the items on the agenda because the last time the compensation for either was adjusted was in 2005. Just like several ordinances the city has recently looked at and updated, he felt it was time to consider this increase in compensation.

The council changes included an increase from $35 per council meeting and $20 per committee meeting to $70 per council meeting and eliminating the $20 per committee meeting.

At the Aug. 9 meeting, the city council set a public hearing on the matter with a 3-to-2 vote, so McQueen said he was a little surprised there wasn’t more discussion between council members during the public hearing Tuesday evening.

During the public hearing, lifelong Shenandoah resident, property owner and previous business owner Jim Martin questioned the increases. Martin handed out flyers showing the compensation wages for the mayor and council members in Atlantic, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Nebraska City, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

“I appreciate all the hours and the time that you put in and are away from the comforts of your home and all,” Martin said.

Referring to the handout with wages, Martin questioned how many city council members had taken it upon themselves to research and compare the compensation wages of other nearby towns to Shenandoah.

“I don’t know how you can look yourself in the mirror and have the conscience to go home tonight and say I gave myself a 100% increase in wages as proposed and feel good about it,” Martin said. “What kind of message does this send? With that being said, you all have said you don’t do it for the money. You all knew what the pay was and the hours it was going to take to do the job.”

While he appreciates the work that goes into being the mayor or city council member, Martin said he felt the proposed compensation for both elected positions was “completely out of line.”

Councilman Kim Swank, who previously said he was against the increase, also spoke during the public hearing.

“When I ran for the office and was elected a council member, it wasn’t for the money,” Swank said. “I wanted to give back to Shenandoah because the city of Shenandoah has given my family and I so much. Words cannot express what Shenandoah means to my family and I. I thought being a city council member, I could pay forward what the city has done for my family and myself. I just can't see giving raises.”

During an interview after the meeting, McQueen said he tried to come up with an average figure for the proposed increase, but said maybe doubling it was to much. While people in these seats generally don’t run for mayor or city council for the money, he said they have an important job that should be compensated adequately.

“I just thought it was time to look at this, and I left it entirely up to the council,” McQueen said.

McQueen thought Shenandoah had always seen qualified candidates for mayor and city council positions. Even though the proposed increase didn’t pass, he didn’t feel it would hinder having qualified candidates in the future.

“We’ve got a good council right now,” McQueen said. “I respect their decision on this.”

The at-large and Ward I city council positions will both be up for reelection in November.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the amendment of Chapter 115 on the sale of cemetery lot fees, waived the second and third readings, and adopted the resolution. The council also approved the amendment of Chapter 115 on cemetery transfer fees, waived the second and third readings and adopted the resolution.

Rose Hill Cemetery Sexton Sherry Gibilisco addressed the council, saying anyone who owns a lot has the right to transfer it to someone else, but it becomes an issues when a transfer becomes repetitive.

“I did have one person, for an example, in the last four years has changed it nine times,” Gibilisco said. “So, what happens then is that time I’m having to spend in the office. I’m not trying to discourage someone, but when you get past that third time, you're going to have to think, is this permanent or are you going to continue to change?”

With the approval of the amendment for transfer fees Tuesday evening, a person will be charged $10 the first time they make a transfer and $25 the second time. Gibilisco said that, with each repetitive transfer, additional fees will be implemented.

• Approved instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $3,000,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes.

• Approved distribution of Preliminary Official Statement for $2,915,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023B.

• Approved the amendment of Chapter 24, decreasing the term for the park board to four years from six years. This change will take effect for the November election. The council waived the second and third reading and adopted the amendment.

• Approved selecting and approving the lowest bid on the shallow well No. 27/No. 28 improvement project.

•Approved a quit claim deed for the vacated alley south of 406 Edgar St.

•Approved the solicitation of proposals on a Fire Pumper/Tanker apparatus.

• Approved an agreement between the City of Shenandoah and Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus to market and advertise the aerial apparatus and authorize the city administrator to execute any and all necessary documents.

• Approved the payoff as of Sept. 13, 2023, of the 2019 rural tanker apparatus for $25,202.04 and authorized the city clerk to execute check.

• Approved a 30-day extension for Jim and Pam Briggs at 313 N. Sycamore St. and Melanie Briggs Greelis at 310 N. Sycamore St. to clean up nuisance properties.

• Approved road closures for Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association for the Saturday, Sept. 23 ShenFest festivities, Shenandoah Community School District for the Friday, Sept. 15 homecoming parade and J&R’s for Sept. 22-23.

• During public comment time, Martin also asked the council to consider replacing the streetscape lights on Sheridan Avenue that have been burnt out for an extended time, he said, and straighten street signs that are bent.