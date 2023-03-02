During the Feb. 28 Shenandoah City Council meetings, Chief Justin Marshall explained how the fire department might be able to recoup some of its fuel costs.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, the council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on March 14 to amend the City Ordinance Chapter 35, Fire Protection; Section 35.16 allowing the fire department to submit bills to insurance companies where a policy includes reimbursement for fire departments.

“So it’s not an uncommon thing — a lot of cities do it,” Marshall said. “This would not be billing citizens. We would not go collecting this. If it’s in the policy, we’ll try to collect it if it's there. If it’s not, we’ll move on.”

Marshall said since he has been chief, there have been instances where an owner of the property where a large fire occurred has asked the department for a bill because their insurance policy includes a payment to the fire department.

“It’s probably been over the course of the three years I’ve been chief,” Marshall said. “I think it’s happened three times, you’ll have somebody who is the owner of a property that has had a large fire, and they come in, and they're like, ‘Chief, I want a bill.’ I’m like; we don’t bill for that. ‘Well, it's in my insurance policy that you guys are going to get $500 or $1,000 for whatever. I want you guys paid.’”

He said this was not meant to profit the department; instead, it would help the department's budget.

“It's hard to set a fuel budget, for instance, for a fire department depending on the calls you run and the type of calls. We could burn almost the entire fuel budget if we had a Valley News fire,” Marshall said. “This helps offset some of that to where we would not have to maybe amend the general fund to cover the fuel budget for the fire department. This might cover the expense of the fuel we burn at that fire.”

Marshall said when the fire trucks are “pulling a ton of water” they are not fuel efficient, and the cost of diesel is high.

“The goal is to break even and not sacrifice service,” Marshall said. “So this is a tool to offset some of those heavy expenses we get into when we have larger fires.”