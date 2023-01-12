Council takes no action to overturn McQueen’s veto on pipeline resolution

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said he may have done things backward by putting the resolution for the city to adopt an official position on the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline or future pipelines on the agenda for the Dec. 20 Shenandoah City Council meeting, which passed with a 4-to-1 vote before hearing from both sides, but his initial reaction was to get something in place right away to protect the residents of Shenandoah.

The proposed pipeline project, called Midwest Express CO2, would cross through five states, including nearly 700 miles of pipeline in Iowa transporting CO2 to North Dakota, where it will be sequestered underground and stored.

One of the 31 facilities CO2 will be captured from as part of this project is Green Plains Inc., located within the Shenandoah city limits on the southwest corner of town. In addition, Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures have proposed two additional pipeline projects.

On Jan. 3, following a meeting with Green Plains Inc. in late December, McQueen vetoed the council's decision to set a resolution adopting an official position on the project and future projects. He said his decision to veto the resolution was because he felt the council members needed to hear both sides of the story before making any decisions.

“I don’t think it's fair to go ahead and move with this; it's up to the council, of course, without hearing both sides,” McQueen said in the interview prior to the Jan. 10 meeting.

In an interview with The Valley News the morning before the Jan. 10 city council meeting, where the council chose to take no action to overturn McQueen's veto of their decision at the Dec. 20 meeting to set a resolution adopting an official position on the project and future projects, McQueen said his priority is to protect the City of Shenandoah.

During the interview, he discussed the proposed Summit project that would run west of Shenandoah city limits, connecting to Green Plains. McQueen said the decision to approve a resolution adopting an official position on the project and future projects was because the city needed more information about the project. He said city officials were also concerned with the proposed route map they were provided, which showed the pipeline crossing over the city's raw water mains that supply water to the entire town.

“Our concern is putting it over our well field,” McQueen said. “We have nothing against Green Plains, we have nothing against Summit Carbon, but you're not going to put something across where we're putting a brand new wastewater plant. So I’m looking after the 5,000 people in Shenandoah, which I think is what my jobs supposed to be. The city will continue to make sure safety is the main objective in moving forward with this project.

They (Green Plains Inc.) understand that they use that water too. They have the same concerns.”

The resolution also addressed eminent domain as a way for Summit Carbon Solutions to gain project property access.

Following the Dec. 20 city council meeting, where opponents to the pipeline project — area residents Jan Norris and Marty Maher — spoke about safety concerns with the proposed project, McQueen said officials with the City of Shenandoah met with Green Plains Inc. and Summit Carbon Solutions and learned that the proposed CO2 pipeline route had been changed so it would no longer run over the city's raw water lines and received other pertinent information on the project.

The shift made to the proposed pipeline route eliminated the concern in regards to the city's wastewater treatment plant, which further prompted McQueen's veto.

At the Jan. 10 city council meeting, Jim Stark, Chief Financial Officer of Green Plains Inc. out of Omaha, Nebraska, addressed the council and audience members alongside Grant Terry, Senior Pipeline Project Manager with Summit Carbon Solutions and Rod Dillon, Emergency Response Manager for Summit Carbon Solutions.

An up-and-coming fuel market in the ethanol industry is the potential for ethanol to jet technology or sustainable aviation fuel. But, Stark said, “in order for our ethanol to be used in the production of sustainable aviation fuel, it must be low carbon.”

Stark said the ethanol produced at the Shenandoah Green Plains facility does not meet sustainable aviation fuel market requirements. To meet those requirements, he said it is essential for the facility to sequester the biogenetics CO2 from the plant. He said this is one reason Green Plains Inc. was an “early signer” with the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project.

Stark spoke about the market perspective.

“The transportation fuels market is different today, and it continues to change,” Stark said. “When ethanol really took off 15 years ago, every gallon that was produced had a home. Today we fast forward every gallon of ethanol produced, or that could be produced, because there are a number of plants today that aren't running, they're idle, that do not have a home. Why is that? The main reason for this change is the gasoline demand across the U.S. and the world. It's been changing because of work patterns. There's more hybrid work patterns from companies. They spend more time working from home, not driving into work. We have an increase in electric vehicles going on that’s taking away gasoline demand, as well as the world economies that are sluggish due to COVID, rising tensions or the interest rates. So, when you look at the overall market today, we have less gasoline demand, which means less ethanol demand.”

Stark said the primary reason Green Plains Inc. launched its 2.0 transformation plan in 2019 was that the transportation fuels market is highly competitive, leading to a lower profit margin on the ethanol side of its business.

He continued saying that the competitive landscape for most companies requires Green Plains Inc. to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Having low carbon ethanol can give us a price advantage versus others,” Stark said. “Also, a lot of our new customers, who we are selling our high protein feed to, they want to buy low carbon feed products from us. Lowering the carbon score of our renewable corn oil that we produce at our plants could also give us advantages to others in the marketplace.”

Stark said the Shenandoah facility could cut its carbon score in half if the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline becomes operational, qualifying them for the markets and opportunities he discussed.

“We at Green Plains expect that Summit Carbon Solutions will construct and operate this pipeline in this community in the same safe manner Green Plains has operated and produced more than one billion gallons of ethanol over the last 15 years,” he said.

Green Plains opened its Shenandoah facility in 2007 with 37 employees. Since then, the Shenandoah plant has expanded twice and is rated now at 82 million gallons of production annually, Stark said, adding that Green Plains Inc. had invested more than two times the plant's original build cost, which doesn’t include the Clean Sugar Technology facility investment. Today, he said, the Shenandoah facility has 61 employees, including those at the Optimal Aqua Lab.

“As restrictions continue to increase, it's going to be more and more difficult for these ethanol plants to stay in business," said Grant Terry, Senior Pipeline Project Manager with Summit Carbon Solutions. "It's going to be continually more difficult for them to sell into the market as it restricts itself with that carbon intensity score. Ultimately there's three projects going on right now. There's us; there's Navigator and Wolf. Any plant that doesn't sign on with one of the three is only going to hurt themselves in the long run because there not going to be able to compete.”

Terry touched upon the safety of transporting CO2 through pipelines.

“Through extensive regulation, both state, which would vary, and federal, pipeline transportation for any commodity is currently the safest form of transportation in existence,” Terry said. “Pipelines are safe. It's been proven.”

Terry said when it comes to the construction of a pipeline system, it is a federal requirement that a company is required to test 10% of its wells. He said Summit Carbon Solutions plans to test 100% of the wells across the entirety of the project.

Terry said the project would be a shotgun start across five states and the contractors used for the project are the best in the business. He said the project would be conducted safely, and additional steps would be taken to ensure safety.

Terry also addressed the topic of block valve separation.

“If you look at Green Plains where it sits right now, the next block valve on the line that would be utilized for shut off would be 2.83 miles away,” Terry said. “So I know that you throw around 20 miles, but 20 miles is a federal minimum.”

He said a company typically has a 20-mile minimum space between block valves. Then, through an engineering design aspect of a pipeline, an engineering analysis is conducted. Terry said this analysis adds valves between the 20-mile minimum based on many variables.

Terry also confirmed that a 6 inch high carbon steel pipeline would be used for the project and said, “essentially, every weld is going to be tested across the entirety of the project.”

About nine months ago is when Rod Dillon, Emergency Response Manager for Summit Carbon Solutions, said he contacted emergency managers about the proposed pipeline project. He said after the project permits are received, and construction has begun, Summit Carbon Solutions will start visiting with first responders to educate them on how to respond if an incident occurs somewhere along the pipeline system. Dillon even said that Summit Carbon Solutions planned to buy the CO2 monitoring equipment for the counties their first responders will need access to.

“Basically, we're going to go to every county, we’re going to visit with every first responder,” Dillon said. “The Sheriff's Department, fire departments, ambulance services ... whoever that may be involved with responding to an incident on this system will be educated to a level to ensure that the public is protected from any plumes or any CO2 that would release.”

Councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked Summit Carbon Solution to talk about using eminent domain to obtain land.

Terry said Summit Carbon Solutions is approaching 63% voluntary access in Iowa for the project. He said they were hovering at right about 58% of voluntary access as a whole project. He said the IUB decides if the permit issued will come with the right to eminent domain.

“Our main path forward that we’ve been advertising from the very first meeting we attended and spoke in public is our goal is 100% voluntary access, and that’s what we're moving on now and that’s what we're going to continue to move on,” Terry said. “Even after that permit is received.”

If the permit from the IUB denies eminent domain, Terry said it creates complications such as route variances and additional conversations with additional land owners.

When asked by Councilman Richard Jones if Summit Carbon Solutions considered this project a public utility pipeline, Terry said, “Yes, it's providing public good.”

Jones also asked Terry how Summit Carbon Solutions would profit from the proposed pipeline project. Terry’s response was the company would profit off the Government Tax Credit available per tonnage of CO2 that Summit Carbon Solutions permanently sequesters. He said the CO2 could not be used for anything else, and it had to be sequestered underground and stay there as part of the criteria for the company to receive the Government Tax Credit. Terry said Summit Carbon Solutions could also profit from a premium they would split with the ethanol plant in the markets where they can sell at a premium based on their carbon intensity score.

Brantner asked if sequestering CO2 through the pipeline was the only way to lower the facility's carbon footprint, and Stark said no, but it is the “most significant way.”

Stark said the Green Plains Inc. platform typically has CI (Carbon Intensity) scores ranging from 55 to 65. He said the CI requirement for sustainable aviation fuel for ethanol is below 50 and has to allow room for buyers of the ethanol making jet fuel from it to do their processing, which will increase the carbon score.

Stark said that utilizing the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipelines to sequester CO2 from the facility would cut the CI scores in half, putting the plant in the 28 to 32 range.

Stark explained why ethanol is renewable.

“It’s renewable because the CO2 comes off the stack, it goes back out into the cornfield and photosynthesis and generates the corn to grow,” Stark said. “So, the CO2 were releasing at the plant today is captured in the kernel of corn. That's what's going to get captured and put into the pipeline and injected in the ground.”

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen asked if the absence of CO2 being released from the Shenandoah Green Plains facility would impact the local corn production.

Stark replied, “It's not going to cause yield issues around the area.”

The meeting was opened up for public comments. At that time, opponents Jan Norris, Marty Maher and James Norris spoke on the safety of the pipelines. They urged the city council to support filing a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board against the CO2 pipeline projects.

Jan is a Montgomery County resident and had addressed the Shenandoah City Council at the Dec. 20 meeting, and was back to state her views on the proposed pipeline project at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Jan told the council that the routes promised by Summit Carbon Solutions are not binding.

“The only way to ensure the concerns of your city are protected is to pass an ordinance and establish permits,” Jan said.

She told the council that putting something in place that is legally binding was essential rather than trusting “it to be ok.”

“Local zoning can establish setbacks and other things that will protect your citizens, your future growth, as well as your water and sewer infrastructure,” Jan said.

She also touched on the topic of Summit Carbon Solutions using eminent domain to access land for the proposed pipeline project.

“I urge you to do your own research,” Jan said. “Protect your interests and your community; put an ordinance in place, require a permit. Join the 44 counties and 18 cities who have filed objections to the pipeline and file to intervene so your voice will be heard during the hearings. Shenandoah is counting on you.”

Maher, from Imogene, owns property and a residence in Page County in the direct line of the proposed Summit Carbon Solution pipeline. He also spoke during the Dec. 20 meeting and addressed the council on Jan. 10.

While Maher said Summit Carbon Solution's statement to x-ray 100% of the wells for the pipeline would be a “wonderful goal,” he doesn’t see how that is feasible when they said they were “going to hit the ground running” at a previous public meeting in Shenandoah, putting in 10 miles of pipe a day.

“Those two things don’t quite work if you're going to travel that far a day and you're going to inspect every well,” Maher said. “Granted, they do a percentage, but not every one.”

Maher also commented on hydrostatically testing of the pipeline, saying a statement by Summit Carbon Solutions that the pipe would be hydrostatically tested before it goes in the ground is not the correct procedure.

“You don’t do that that way,” Maher said. “You put the pipe in the ground. Then you fill the line with water and you pressure test it up to 4,000 pounds. Then you reduce the pressure, and you test it some more at a lower rate. That’s how you hydrostatically test pipe, not before you put it in the ground.”

Maher said comparing statements from one meeting to the next is interesting, saying, “things don’t always line up.”

Maher said he wasn’t trying to stop the pipeline project. He said he and anyone else in opposition to the project want to ensure the safety of the residents along the pipeline.

“That’s all that were after,” Maher said.

Maher acknowledged all the positive things Green Plains Shenandoah facility has done for the area and said he had no issues with the facility.

Maher also told the council to get it in writing that Summit Carbon Solutions intends to buy the CO2 safety equipment for counties, saying, “Promises have a way of not always being upheld."

Maher faced the council and told them the residents were who they were elected to protect, not Summit Carbon Solutions.

“You're elected to protect the people, Shenandoah; that’s your job,” Maher said.

James was the third opposition to speak during the Jan. 10 meeting and asked the council, “If this is such a great thing for the environment, then how come virtually every environmental group in the county said this is a boondoggle and a scam?”

James said he doesn’t understand why Summit Carbon Solutions will not provide a plume model to the Iowa Utilities Board and disagrees with using eminent domain to obtain land for the proposed project. He shared the same safety concerns as Jan and Maher and wondered why Summit Carbon Solution did not wait until PHMSA completed the guidelines for CO2 pipelines.

James said he is not against prosperity and understands business.

“All of us want our communities to be prosperous and do well,” James said. "Nobody's against that. But, our job isn’t to work for a company and to make sure they make more money, because, trust me on this one, there's billions and billions and billions of tax dollars going into this scam. So, we're all going to be paying for it. Don’t worry about that part; they're going to make money. The thing you have to worry about when you look in the eye of a constituent someday, when this thing ruptures and there's not water in town, or there's no water because they used it all, or because your wastewater treatment is a disaster, or because somebody literally gets sick or dies. Did you do everything you could to at least make sure there's regulations in place to keep your constituents safe? That’s what I would look at.”

Gregg Connell, executive vice president of Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, wrapped up the public comments portion of the meeting by addressing the council members.

“I think we know what this really means for our community,” Connell said. “I have no doubt that Summit Carbon Solutions is not out trying to fool anybody about the safety or danger of this. These people obviously are in this business, but they're also in this business to make sure that it is safe. You know, again, we have natural gas pipelines all through Shenandoah. The anhydrous ammonia truck going down the highway during planting season is dangerous. We're not scared people in Shenandoah. We have always survived.”

Connell said even though Shenandoah is in rural Iowa, not a county seat, and doesn’t have a college or interstate near, it has continued to progress.

“We’ve always survived because we had the guts to do what was right,” Connell said. “When people sit here and try to tell you that, in the back of your mind, you've got to be concerned about your pipelines freezing and plumes killing people ... this is a 6-inch line, people. Realize there is 150,000 tons of CO2 emitted from Green Plains every year. It’s heavier than air. It goes up; it comes down. You know anybody in the last 15 years that's got sick from that? Absolutely not.

"Again we're not scared people. You ran for this city council because you care about this town. If you want this town to continue to grow. If you want to make sure that your grandkids have an opportunity like we did to grow up in this great community, it's important that you do the right thing, and the right thing is to support the Summit Carbon Solutions project, which supports Green Plains, which supports the farmers. Fifty percent of the corn in Iowa goes to ethanol. You eliminate ethanol in Iowa; what do you do to the farm economy?”

Connell asked the council what would happen to the City of Shenandoah without a strong farm economy.

“We’ll look like a ghost town,” Connell said. “So I implore you not to be scared by these people, to do the right thing for Shenandoah and for the future of Shenandoah.”

In other business, the council:

• Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the city hereunder.

• Approved pay application No. 6 for $14,400 to Western Engineering, Co. for the 2022 street improvements.

• Approved Shenandoah Low Rent Housing Board’s term of office as required by State Code 403A.5; 2 (first three commissioners shall be appointed for a 2-year term, and the remaining commissioners shall be appointed for one-year term).

• Approved a new Iowa Retail Permit Application for cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor products for Realeaf 4 U, doing business as Shenandoah CBD, located at 714 W. Sheridan Ave.

• Approved a sewer adjustment request for 201 E. Sheridan Ave. for $46.60 for December 2022, November usage sewer charges for Carla and Ronnie Neemann.

• Approved a sewer adjustment request for 1402 W. Sheridan Ave. for $1,149.42 in sewer fees and $80.46 for tax for January 2023, December usage, sewer charges for China Gate.

• Approved the rate for a full-time employee of the City of Shenandoah-Street Maintenance Jason Lyman at $18.52 per hour, and upon obtaining CDL, the wage will be $20.02 an hour.

• Approved the rate for a full-time employee of the City of Shenandoah-Street/Parks/Cemetery-Utility Laborer TJ Scharp for $18.52 an hour.

• City Council went into closed session, pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5, Paragraph J, to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property. Once the meeting was back in session, the council authorized City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to make an offer for 5.3 acres and a second offer for 86 acres of land.