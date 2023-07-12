Councilwoman Anne Travis conveyed her discontent at the manner in which Mayor Ken Brown is handling street repairs within the city at the Sidney City Council's July 10 meeting.

In regard to a pay request for Omni Engineering sent by Omsted and Perry Consulting Engineers, Travis said she's upset with how the project is being handled.

"You are our manager, and you have not managed that fiasco that is taking place on Clay Street," Travis said, addressing Brown directly. "It has been well over three weeks that Omni subcontracted the cement work, and the subcontractor came in and did not check the cement as to where the gas lines were running."

The subcontractor started digging and found a gas line, she said.

"Yet he didn’t stop digging, he continued to trench the sidewalk and go across the street," Travis said. "The gas company has not come yet, but it has rained and is now a complete mess. It is now costing us more money. You are the manager of the project, and we are paying $21,000 for two mud holes. You should be doing something about it. You have to stand up for our city. You can’t just say ‘I called and then do nothing. You are not doing your job.”

Councilman Justin Shirley agreed with the criticism.

“It is bad, and it’s long overdue that something be done," Shirley said. "That hole is now five feet deep. It’s a safety hazard, and we really need a protective barrier around it before something happens.”

Council members agreed that they have to pay their obligation of $21,571.30, which constitutes 11% of the project cost. But the pay request was approved on the condition that a follow-up letter be mailed to the engineering firm for its lack of accountability.

In other business:

Phillip Worchester with First Interstate Bank discussed investment options with the council. He described a special that includes a 4.5% guarantee for the first 6 months with a minimum of a $50,000 investment. Council members asked for an extension on the special so they could do further research and make an informed decision.

On behalf of the Sidney Fire Department, Derek Baier shared the department’s bylaws with council members and said he will send the monthly budget information within the week. He also asked about bids to repair or replace the cement drive at the fire department. There were a variety of bids received, but all gave different specs on what work needed to be done. Shirley said due to the variations of the bids, it would be best to ask the companies to rebid so council members could make a direct comparison. Action was tabled until the next council meeting.

Chris Sokolowski, city water superintendent, asked council members about the possibility of buying or renting a wood chipper for the city. He explained, “We don’t have an ability to burn at our lagoon so I think I found a second option to handle some of the waste and brush we have in our city. I believe a wood chipper would help us out in this instance. I also believe a policy to help control what goes into our wood pile would help rectify the issue of it being closed, not only for the citizens but for the city itself and its workers.” Sokolowski reviewed the cost of buying a variety of sizes of chippers versus the cost of renting a chipper. City attorney, Bri Sorensen, cautioned Sokolowski and council members to be aware of DNR considerations when making decisions about the use of the mulch. She indicated she will provide an example of a policy for perusal and will include DNR information.

Council members approved the payment of $195 a year to Banyon Date for an online Internet pay module for citizens. City Clerk Lisa Cowles said, “It is free to the citizens, but the city pays the annual fee of $195. That is only 53 cents a day for the convenience to our residents. The previous module was free to the city but customers had to pay to use it. The higher their water bill, the higher the service fee.” Shirley agreed $195 a year was a nominal cost for the service it provides.

The council approved the city camera policy, Resolution 2023-17.

The city will continue to use Gronewold Bell Kyhnn & Co. P.C. for their accounting needs. Cowles said, “We have used them the last four years, they do a good job and they are easy to work with.”

During public comment:

Martha Brown thanked the clerks for putting the agenda packet on the website and indicated it will be very helpful to citizens of the city. She directed her next comments specifically to Travis, “At the special meeting in March, you were asked to be active city manager yet you are attacking the mayor for not doing his job. That is not fair. Please think about what you are expecting; you can’t expect a person to do something when you’ve taken away the tools to do it.” Martha did not realize that Travis was not acting city manager but just the acting manager of the office staff after the mayor was asked to step away from specific city manager duties. When corrected by Cowles later in the meeting, Martha apologized to Travis.

Jackie Hyde, a new resident to the city said she is appalled at what she has been hearing about the council. “It is my first time here, and I like to get involved in where I live. I don’t like what I am hearing because I want the city to grow and prosper. I don't plan to move anywhere else. It sounds like a lot of money is being spent in a city because people aren’t getting along. If things don’t get moving in a more positive direction, this town has the possibility of fading away. There are a lot of children growing up in this town, too, and you need to think of what it would do to them.”

Judy Braunschweig said, “I know it’s too late for this. I chastise myself for not being at more meetings. Ordinance 240 (establishing a city clerk/administrator position) almost seems to be a personality conflict, and you are changing the whole city structure because of it. I wish more people had known about this before it was approved and that community members could have put it to a vote. We may have a new mayor in November, and it may take away the need for a change.”

Sorensen updated the council on two city properties: “1211 Illinois Street has been an ongoing nuisance matter. The property owners have made substantial improvements to clean up the property and have cleaned up a lot of debris and trash. I’ve visited with their attorney regarding their continued pursuit to get the property cleaned up. The matter is set for a hearing in a month at which time that it expected would be clean enough to be entered into for an internal inspection,” she explained. Travis asked about the consequences for property owners who make an attempt to clean their yards just enough but then after, the property goes back into disrepair. Shirley asked about Sorensen about the possibility of tiers of violations. Sorensen said, “The best we can do is enforce the code so residents will make an effort to get property cleaned up. Hopefully citizens realize when they get a letter, the city is serious about cleaning up the city. The court may be lenient the first time but if the court sees repeat offenders, they seem lose patience and tend to issue higher fines.” Sorensen also reported that the final order was issued last month for the property at 205 Webster. “This property has been ongoing and the final steps need to be complied with by the end of July,” she relayed.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be a workshop on July 24.