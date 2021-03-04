COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Shen for veterans

Around 495 veterans attended the second COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah on Wednesday provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

Kevin Hynes, Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, said the clinics are designed to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for veterans living in rural areas.

The clinic was open to surrounding communities for veterans eligible for VA care, with some traveling from 90 minutes away for a scheduled appointment. Walk-in appointments were also available.

As of Feb. 24, Hynes said the Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System records showed 11,000 veterans had received both doses of the vaccine. Of the 495 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine administered on Wednesday, 50 were first doses. The remaining were second doses given to veterans who attended the first clinic at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah on Feb. 10.