COVID-19 vaccine expected in Page County week of Dec. 21

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Page County the week of Dec. 21.
During the Dec. 8 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said Page County would receive the Moderna vaccine. A double-dosage is required of the Moderna vaccine, but it does not require storage in extremely cold temperatures.
Erdman said recipients of the first shipment of vaccines would be health care workers and skilled nursing facility residents.
“The government is putting pretty strict rules on who we can and can’t give it to,” said Erdman. “We do have to follow those protocols.”
Erdman said the hospitals in Page County would vaccinate their staff, and Page County Public Health would help vaccinate other healthcare workers.
Erdman said the county would receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments in phases, and she had only been provided information for the first Phase 1A.
Support Local Journalism
“At this point, I do not know when we will have enough vaccines for the general public,” said Erdman.
Erdman anticipates the next phase of vaccines will go to essential workers in law enforcement and fire departments.
Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked if there would be enough vaccines in the first shipment to vaccinate all the healthcare workers in Page County.
“We are working on getting those totals right now, but I think it will be pretty close,” said Erdman.
Erdman said healthcare workers at both Clarinda and Shenandoah hospitals, the Clarinda Academy, Clarinda Correctional Facility, and all the long term care facilities in Page County would be included in this first phase.
“That’s good news,” said Morris.
Erdman reported that as of Dec. 7, the county's positivity rate was at 18.5%. There had been a total of 1,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 1,469 of those having recovered. She said there had been a total of 11 deaths.
Erdman said that the county's positivity rate was trending upwards again as anticipated after the Thanksgiving holiday. She added the outbreak at the Clarinda Correction Facility had stabilized also. As of Dec. 7, there had been 4,722 residents in the county tested for COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!