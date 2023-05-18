The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Mike Crecelius, Fremont County emergency management coordinator, at its May 17 meeting to discuss the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The last time the plan was updated was in 2017.

“When Homeland Security let me know there was money out there we could use to update our Hazard Mitigation Plan, I contacted them. When they sent this out, they told us it was due to be updated," Crecelius said. "I did the notice of interest so we could get the funds to have this redone. Then I contacted SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) about going ahead and redoing it for us. These questions have all been asked previously so all you have to do is update them. I would like to go through them together and check them off so they are ready for the meeting next week.”

Crecelius went over the goals and objectives of the plan with the supervisors as they identified whether the objectives were ongoing or a future need.

The four basic elements of a Hazard Mitigation Plan are risk assessment, capability assessment, mitigation strategy and maintenance procedure. The goals of the plan are to protect the health, safety and quality of life of residents within the county, minimize loss of life and property from natural hazard events, increase community awareness of risk from natural hazards and reduce risk and effects of natural hazards. The hope is that the planning will reduce loss of life and property throughout the county by reducing the impact of disasters.

In other business:

• Supervisors listened to Micah Coston from New York Life Insurance describe an employee benefit program.

“We offer some interesting benefits but the best thing are the extra benefits for government/municipal employees," he said. "This is a voluntary option; it doesn’t cost the county anything but it gives the employees an option to get some insurance that they can’t go get on their own. We call it an Employee Whole Life Policy. They can sign up now, lock in their age, price and coverage now, and their price is level the rest of their life.”

Coston added that when policyholders leave the employ of the county, they can take the policy with them and the coverage and price remains the same. There are no health questions asked; it is a guarantee issue for all full-time county employees the first time the policy is offered.

Coston answered supervisors’ questions and explained the premium averages and other types of coverage. He also said he would be happy to come in to talk to groups of employees when it was most convenient. No action was taken.

• Supervisors signed an amendment for the 2023 IDOT Budget at the request of County Engineer Dan Davis. Davis said it was simply an amendment to match the change that was done for the county budget.

• Supervisors approved Richard Bruno’s purchase of Tax Sale Certificate 2022-301 for $1,134. County Auditor Dee Owen indicated that the county treasurer has already spoken with him what the process entails. Bruno is from La Vista, Nebraska.

• Supervisors also approved to waive the green fees for the Grape Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser that is being held on June 9-10.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisor meeting will be May 24.