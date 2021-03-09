Crews battle structure fire in Essex Monday

An Essex homeowner and his pets escaped safely from a house fire Monday afternoon.
Essex Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire around 2:40 p.m., located at 904 Nebraska Ave. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The homeowner was at home asleep but was woken by neighbors and was able to get out of the house safely with his two pets before firefighters arrived on the scene.
The Shenandoah Fire Department was called in to assist, and both departments were on the scene for about three hours. Leaves that were burned in the fencing surrounding the property were believed to be the cause. The home is considered a total loss.