 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battle structure fire in Essex Monday
0 comments
top story

Crews battle structure fire in Essex Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crews battle structure fire in Essex Monday

Essex Fire and Rescue battle a house fire Monday afternoon at 904 Nebraska Avenue. The Shenandoah Fire Department was called in to assist. The home is considered a total loss.

 Photo by Sandy Parmenter/The Valley News

An Essex homeowner and his pets escaped safely from a house fire Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Essex Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire around 2:40 p.m., located at 904 Nebraska Ave. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home. The homeowner was at home asleep but was woken by neighbors and was able to get out of the house safely with his two pets before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Shenandoah Fire Department was called in to assist, and both departments were on the scene for about three hours. Leaves that were burned in the fencing surrounding the property were believed to be the cause. The home is considered a total loss.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics