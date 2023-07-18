Clarinda Regional Health Center will host an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Infusion Center.

The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Drive.

The Infusion Center provides a range of services and personalized care for patients requiring infusion therapies. Designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, the center features modern facilities and a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.

During the open house event, guests will have an opportunity to take a tour of the new Infusion Center. The tours will provide visitors with an in-depth look at the facility’s advanced equipment, comfortable treatment rooms and the relaxing atmosphere designed to promote healing and well-being.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet with the center’s medical staff and ask any questions they may have.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and showcase our-brand new Infusion Center,” said Stacy Pulliam, Director of Specialty, Infusion and Surgery at CRHC. “This facility represents our commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services to our community and we are excited to share this achievement with our patients, their families and the entire community.

The open house at Clarinda Regional Health Center's Infusion Center promises to be an engaging event, offering attendees an opportunity to witness the dedication to patient care and the advanced medical technologies available in their own community. Whether you are a prospective patient, community member or healthcare professional, this event is open to everyone interested in learning more about the services offered at Clarinda Regional Health Center.