Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) CEO Chuck Nordyke is excited to welcome Dr. Stephanie Gadbois, family medicine provider, to the medical staff next month.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Gadbois begin seeing patients here at CRHC,” Nordyke said. “I'm thrilled to welcome her and her family to our community as she will be a wonderful addition to our already outstanding team of healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Gadbois earned her medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. She comes to CRHC with more than 12 years of experience in healthcare. She has a wide spectrum of experience from her work in ambulatory, inpatient adult and pediatric healthcare. After growing up on a farm, Dr. Gadbois has always been drawn to rural areas. She appreciates the simplicity and complexity that comes with living in a rural Midwestern community. Dr. Gadbois enjoys gardening and landscaping tasks in the outdoors with her family.

Dr. Gadbois will begin seeing patients of all ages at CRHC on April 10. If you would like to schedule an appointment with her, call 712-542-8330. Learn more about CRHC services or the team of medical providers by visiting ClarindaHealth.com.