Cyclists enjoy sixth year of Rooster Tail Ride

Bikes, music, fun and laughter filled the Wabash Trace Nature Trail last weekend as cyclists made their way from Mineola to Shenandoah.

In its sixth year, the Rooster Tail Ride -- held the second weekend of August each year on the Trace -- brought around 125 people to Mineola, where they would ride the 35 miles shaded by a canopy of trees on the Trace to Shenandoah on Saturday, Aug. 13. Along the way cyclists made stops in Silver City, Malvern and Imogene where they enjoyed live music, food, beverages and camaraderie. When reaching Shenandoah on the Trace, cyclists would enter Sportsman Park, where they could set up their camping gear and then head down to the Depot Deli for live music and food if they so wished. Some of the cyclists were local and call Shenandoah home; some chose to spend the night in Shenandoah at a motel or camp at Sportsman Park and ride the 35 miles back to Mineola on Sunday, while others had vehicles waiting for them to load up their bikes and head home that night.

Rebecca Laughlin, Wabash Trace Nature Trail president, said the Rooster Tail Ride was organized in 2017 after the Pedaler’s Jamboree ride dissipated. She said rather than have another organization plan a ride, the Wabash Trace Nature Trail organization decided to organize the Rooster Tail Ride. Since 2017 it has continued except for 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Wabash Warm Up has always been a smaller version of this ride, and we wanted to do something larger that could be more of a fundraiser and reach more people and was a longer ride,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin explained that organizers came up with the catchy name because when you ride on the Wabash Trace, where the surface is crushed limestone, especially if it’s a little bit damp, it kicks back up off your rear tire onto your back, and she said, “you get what they call a rooster tail.”

Some cyclists chose to drive or bike to Mineola on Friday evening before the ride and camp overnight, which is what Thomas Beverly from Omaha, Nebraska did this year.

Beverly said the Rooster Tail ride is all about the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. While he participates in many different rides, including RAGBRAI, the Trace seems to be one of his favorite places to ride.

“It’s just the best place to be, especially on a hot day in the summer,” Beverly said. “This is the tree line corridor. It could be 100 degrees out, but it will be a lot cooler throughout the trail because it’s all in the shade for the most part.”

Beverly said he enjoys the stops in towns along the ride and appreciates that the ride is not set at a fast pace but said, “The idea is if you don’t sit around too long, you should make some music in the towns, pack up and see the next one.”

“Perhaps if there wasn’t all the music and things to do along the way, we’d be out here anyway stopping,” he said. “That’s what cyclists like us have done for years. Trail rides bringing sound systems and playing music over more than a decade.”

Starting in Mineola Saturday morning with friends hauling gear on their bikes, Beverly wasn’t sure if they would ride to Shenandoah or camp in Imogene Saturday night. For those not wanting to carry their overnight gear, a trailer was provided that would take camping equipment to Shenandoah.

“This is a privately run nature conservancy,” Beverly said. “It’s the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. It’s all run by funds, fundraising, volunteers, and this very ride is for the trail. Appreciate an event like this to help them do what they do.”

Many cyclists’ favorite part of the ride is the stops along the way in towns where live music and food are provided. Laughlin said each town is responsible for its setup, and it takes a lot of volunteers to make the event a success. During the initial stages of planning the ride, Laughlin said organizers looked at how it could also benefit the businesses along the route and thanked all the businesses along the Trace for their participation.

Mark Vermillion of Shenandoah is an avid cyclist and participates in the Rooster Tail Ride most years. He said Malvern is a favorite stop for him along the route but also made sure to note he was wearing his Imogene shirt on the ride this past Saturday.

With no time goal set for reaching Shenandoah, Vermillion left Mineola riding with friends a little later than he usually would have on Saturday and said he wasn’t going to get in too big of a hurry this year. Vermillion said he usually rides at least 40 miles a week when weather conditions allow and urges others to “get out and ride.”

With the stretch between Malvern and Imogene on the Trace being the longest of the ride, 13.6 miles to be exact, organizers added a new stop this year at the Strahan Bridge to give riders a break. Laughlin said this is the only paved road the Trace crosses between Malvern and Imogene.

Organizers promote the event throughout the year; that is how Kris Niklawski of Des Moines heard about the ride -- at a Des Moines bike expo she attended. She said the Rooster Tail Ride was on the top of her list of rides to participate in this year. This being the first time riding the Rooster Tail Ride, Niklawski said she was looking forward to the live music, people, food and having a good time. While the trip to Shenandoah on Saturday would be leisurely for her and her friends, she said the ride back to Mineola on Sunday would be a bit more challenging, beginning at 5:30 a.m. as they had to be back in Des Moines by noon.

Laughlin said the proceeds from the Rooster Tail Ride go towards the upkeep of the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, and sponsors for this year’s ride to offset costs were Malvern Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, TS Bank and Bank Iowa.