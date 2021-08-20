Dammann, Supervisors discuss future of county farm

“If you decide to bid it again, keep it a Page County resident. That is something you did last time,” Dammann said. “There are lots of farmers that would be interested in this farm locally and that was proven in the last bid offer. I don’t think we need to have people coming from 50 miles away to farm that farm.”

No action was taken Tuesday on the rental of the farm. Instead, Armstrong suggested the county conclude its research by October and then discuss how to proceed.

Beyond renting the land, Dammann also discussed some possible maintenance issues at the farm. At the entrance to the farm there is a lane lined with trees and a historical marker for the site. Dammann said he has been amazed how many people stop to view the marker and the lane, but some of the trees are in need of care.

“Going past the farm over the years, I didn’t realize how iconic that entrance was. Several years ago it was discussed about taking those trees out because they are falling down,” Dammann said. “I never knew the farm when Essie lived there or any of the history, but I assume that kind of a pristine place at one time. I know the house has been taken down because it went by the wayside, but I guess my thought is the lane still looks pretty nice even though the trees are kind of falling apart.”