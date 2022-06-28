Date set for WECS permit in Fremont County

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors set a date for the Fremont County Wind Energy Conversion System (WECS) permit for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project

Board members set July 6 at 9 a.m. as the date for the Fremont County WECS application permit for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project at their weekly supervisor’s meeting on June 22.

The wind turbines have created quite a stir in the area but Fremont County supervisors have received very little pushback. Isaac Lamppa and Mark Crowl with Invenergy introduced their wind turbine project to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors and the public at a Jan. 26 board meeting. Although there were differing opinions at the public meeting, supervisors said that very few county residents have been in attendance at meetings and the wind energy ordinance was passed two years ago without resistance. Andrew Lacina, the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project representative for Invenergy was present June 22 to answer questions.

Dan Davis, county engineer, had several agenda items for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. The board first approved the resolution to reject all bids on Project LFM-CO36 (FEMA40) - 7X36. “This is for two projects, L40 from J64 to Highway 2 and L31 from 200th Street to the Fremont County line, except for approaches and the bridge just south of Bartlett,” Davis told the board. “Costs have increased so we have to reject the original bids and then let again but we are still waiting on the scope change from FEMA and the okay from Homeland Security before we can do that,” Davis said.

The board also approved the following engineering requests:

• A payment voucher in the amount of $7547.33 with HGM Associates for engineering services for Highways J-10 and J-24 per agreement through May 31

• A payment voucher in the amount of $1293.87 with HGM Associates for engineering and surveying services for FEMA projects L-40 and L-31 per agreement through May 31

• An application for underground construction in the county Hwy ROW with Black Hills Energy Iowa, LLC, for a steel 4-inch gas pipeline bored under Knox Rd, J-34, .a third of a mile east from L-48 for a new school crossing

• An application for a steel 4 inch gas pipeline installed by open cut trench under 215th Street, .a little over half a mile east from L-48

Kristine Stokes, community development specialist, for SWIPCO, asked the supervisors for input. Stokes said the Economic Development Administration is having SWIPCO update its comprehensive economic development strategy. “We have to update them by the end of November,” Stokes said. “So we are going around the counties we cover and doing a SWOT analysis. SWOT stands for Strengths,Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. We want your feedback on what you think your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats are from either Southwest Iowa, the Southwest Iowa region or you can just focus on your county.” Stokes said that she will compile all the information, type up the responses and send it to the board. “It isn’t something that is just going to sit on a shelf and collect dust,” Stokes said. “It’s something you all can use to prioritize economic and community development in your region.” She suggested possible questions the board members could ask themselves to help answer the questions and also gave examples from the 2019 SWOT analysis to help guide them.

Board members approved an application for the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant. County auditor Dee Owens told the board they can apply for $10.000 through HAVA that is required that funds be used for election security.

Alise Snyder, county treasurer, presented tax sales results to the board. “We had our annual tax sale on Monday,” Snyder said. “We had 334 parcels for sale and 179 of them sold. It was online again this year, and we had 500 bidders, which was more than ever. It was a pretty successful sale.”

The board also approved its June 14 meetings, bills and reports, as well as the yearly renewals of cigarette, tobacco, nicotine and vapor permits for Cubby’s, Sidney Foods and Sapp Brothers Inc. The board also OK’d the final GAX form for the East/West Nishnabotna Watershed Project

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be June 29.