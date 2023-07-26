For several years, the Shenandoah Community School District has discussed adding a School Resource Officer position and, at the Board of Education's March 13 meeting, approved negotiating a contract pending contractual agreements.

Superintendent Kerri Nelson said at that time she had begun discussions with the Shenandoah Police Department on how the district and city could work together to secure the SRO position.

At the July 25 Shenandoah City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved hiring Dave Erickson from Atlantic to fill that SRO position at $23.64 an hour. Erickson comes to Shenandoah with 26 years of law enforcement experience. He has served as the chief of police in Atlantic and has designed and implemented many programs in Atlantic to aid and support youth. After retiring as chief of police in Atlantic, Erickson served as a bus driver for the Atlantic School District for the past 10 years.

Shenandoah City Administrator AJ Lyman said Erickson is someone he believes can help the city and school district build positive youth programs, and envision and carry out plans to benefit the district as an SRO and the community.

With Erickson's focus and direction, Lyman feels he can create a new positive perspective on how the community views law enforcement. He said law enforcement is here “to assist” the community and residents in small towns.

“In the discussions we had leading up to this with the school, we wanted somebody with experience and knowledge,” Lyman said. “We wanted somebody like Dave, and we lucked out really getting Dave, I would say.”

During the school year, Lyman said Erickson will be assigned to the school and school functions working 40-hour weeks. During school breaks, he said Erickson will help cover shifts for the Shenandoah Police Department.

As a certified police officer, Lyman said Erickson would be a city employee reporting to Shenandoah Chief of Police Josh Gray. While not required, he will attend an SRO class on Aug. 7 before beginning his duties within the school district.

Lyman said approximately nine applications were received for the SRO officer and around six of those applicants were given the physical test and about three the written exam.

The Shenandoah City Council also approved hiring a reserve officer for the Shenandoah Police Department at $12 an hour.