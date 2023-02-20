National FFA week is recognized and celebrated February 19-25 by the Shenandoah High School Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter with fun activities to raise community awareness.

“National FFA Week is an opportunity for us to spend some time celebrating our chapter’s successes and communicating out to the community,” said Sarah Martin, SHS FFA Advisor.

With 68 members in the Davis-Rodgers Chapter, including high school and middle school students, Martin said the youth organization membership has remained steady over the past five years. Students can participate in FFA upon entering the seventh grade, and Martin said at the high school level, most students involved in FFA as a freshman remain in FFA through their senior year.

“I’d say we retain about 80% of our FFA membership base from the freshman to their senior year,” Martin said.

She explained the core purpose of FFA with the three-circle model.

“So FFA has three main principals and its premier leadership, career success and personal growth,” Martin said.

The goal is to see students grow as a person from seventh grade through their senior year, she said. The objective is for students to become employable in industry, comfortable standing up and giving a presentation and versatile working in a group setting or on an individual basis.

“We want to give enough opportunities to search out careers all the way through their middle school and high school experience,” Martin said.

Providing students with information on career opportunities throughout middle and high school would make the transition easier after high school graduation. She said the youth organization helps students find the answers they need when looking toward their future.

While the organization prepares members for leadership and future careers, Martin said essential values are learned, including respecting others, encouraging diversity and culture and building awareness within the community.

“We want students to be good leaders and citizens in our communities,” she said.

SHS junior Abby Martin said FFA is a place where everyone is accepted and included.

“Everyone feels welcome,” Abby said.

Abby said FFA has significantly impacted her life and helped her positively challenge herself to grow. She said participating in community events through FFA is one of her favorite parts of the organization, but she also enjoys watching the positive changes FFA has on other members.

“I think we sometimes do sports and things, and we lose the idea of knowing ourselves as a person and where we identify not only in our community but also how we can describe ourselves and going out in the future what we’re going to do,” Abby said. “So I really appreciate that the FFA focuses on building leadership. Because that’s really what will carry us into our next stage of life.”

Abby said the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter meets once a month during homeroom, but they also hold an evening meeting for students unable to attend the earlier meeting. She said the officers meet weekly, usually Thursdays, to take care of everyday things to make the chapter successful.

“I really found my home in FFA,” said SHS senior Vesta Bopp. She said FFA had taught her to push herself outside her comfort zone.

“I would say FFA has taught me a lot of life skills I needed to learn for the future,” Bopp said. “How to keep myself moving forward and building goals and the skills I really need in life. I like all the opportunities that it’s given me and all the memories and the ability to grow as a family through the chapter.”

To kick off National FFA Week, members of the Davis-Rodgers Chapter can participate in “Drive Your Tractor To School Day” on Monday, Jan. 20. The chapter will also hold its weekly meeting on Monday and discuss ways to highlight FFA projects. That evening, the Davis-Rodgers members will work on a community service project as a chapter, building benches for the Page County Conservation Department that will be placed at Rapp Park north of Shenandoah.

Plans for the remainder of the week include a duck hunt where the FFA Outdoor Club will hide rubber ducks around the school for students to find during passing period or homeroom and return to Martin for prizes. Students can also participate in ag-themed dress up days and the annual FFA assembly will be held at the middle school this year.

FFA members explained that the change in location for the assembly was in hopes of gaining interest and membership from the middle school students. They said it is also important to include the middle school student in the FFA activities whenever possible, as sometimes it is difficult for the middle and high school members to meet simultaneously.

Martin said with the students not having school the last two days of the week due to parent-teacher conferences, FFA members plan to deliver snacks to staff on Thursday to celebrate teachers.

“They support us a lot throughout the year,” she said.

Then on Friday, FFA members will practice for FFA District Convention held in Carroll on March 4 and have a mini leadership camp with students.

To wrap the week up on Saturday, Feb. 25, members of the Davis-Rodgers Chapter will travel to Griswold for the first annual Battle of the Chapters Dodgeball Tournament against other FFA Chapters.

Martin said the chapter has many exciting new opportunities and had seen significant support and monetary donations from alumni this year, which she said has been greatly appreciated. She said some of those donations have gone towards a new greenhouse.