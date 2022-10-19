 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter attends annual Greenhand Fire Up Conferences

Members of the Shenandoah Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter (Front Row) Chloe Nelson, Kloey Rine, Nora Martin, Taylor Comstock and (Back Row) Owen Nokes, Beau Sample, Nathan Stenzel, Riley Thompson, John Martin and Lucas Stanley attended the annual Greenhand Fire Up Conferences for FFA members in the southwest district held at the Atlantic High School on October 12.

The Shenandoah Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter and FFA chapters from all over the Southwest District were welcomed to Atlantic High School on Oct. 12 for the annual Greenhand Fire Up Conferences.

Southwest District and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate the event, where district and state officers lead four interactive workshops for first-year high school FFA members, also known as Greenhands. The workshops were leadership-focused, with an emphasis on the experiences that occur in the lives of students beginning high school.

“Greenhand Fire Up provides a chance for first-year high school members to get a sneak peek of the opportunities that FFA holds and is a conference for members to meet and interact with state and district officers,” said Iowa FFA President Sam Martin.

The officers prepared and facilitated workshops on authenticity, balancing priorities, communication and FFA opportunities to provide the first-year members with skills they would use both within and outside of FFA. The goal was to engage FFA members in learning about the tools that would allow them to be successful in anything they are part of through high school and beyond.

Greenhand Fire Up is made possible with support from the Iowa FFA Foundation.

