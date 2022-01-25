Five students from Shenandoah High School Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attended the Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference on Jan. 8. The members traveled to the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. The FFA members learned about effective time usage, becoming better leaders in your community, and how to change bad habits into good habits by switching a focus or mindset.
Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attends Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference
- Submitted by Abby Martin
Updated
