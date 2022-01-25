 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attends Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attends Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference

Students attending the Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference are pictured front row Alexis Schebaum, Vesta Bopp and Abigail Martin. Back row Rafe Rodewald and George Martin.

 Photo submitted by Abby Martin

Five students from Shenandoah High School Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attended the Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference on Jan. 8. The members traveled to the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. The FFA members learned about effective time usage, becoming better leaders in your community, and how to change bad habits into good habits by switching a focus or mindset.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Reunion Island, sea turtles equipped with beacons to help meteorologists