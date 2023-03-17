SHS students with the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter competed in a contest on March 4 at KM High School in Manning for District FFA Career Development Events.

The chapter had 51 students compete in four knowledge contests: Discovery, Chapter, Farm Business Management and Greenhand. There were 24 Golds, 24 Silvers, and three Bronze finishes.

Sarah Pickens was the District winner in the Discovery Test for middle school members. Additionally, Nora Martin received a Gold in Creed Speaking, advancing to state.

Abby Martin earned Gold in Public Speaking and a third place Gold in Conduct of Meetings, earning her an alternate spot at state. She also earned Silver in Parliamentary Procedure and Silver in Ag Impact.

Nathaniel Johnson earned Silver in Arc Welding, while Levi Green brought home Silver in Experience the Action and Bronze in in Extemporaneous Speaking.

The Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter received a Superior National Chapter Award for the chapter's program of activities focusing on growing leaders, strengthening agriculture and building communities. Kemper Long and Paige Gleason received Academic Achievement Awards. Abby Martin is being elected as the 2023-2024 Southwest District Secretary.