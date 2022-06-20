 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis-Rodgers FFA members attend Horse Evaluation Contests

  • Updated
Shenandoah FFA Horse Evaluation Contest

Davis-Rodgers FFA, Shenandoah, members, from left: Kinsey Gibson, Laney Manrose and Nora Kirkpatrick, participated at the State FFA Horse Evaluation Contests Tuesday, June 14, in Cedar Rapids.

 Photo submitted by Sarah Martin

The Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter, Shenandoah, traveled to Kirkwood Community College - The Iowa Equestrian Center in Cedar Rapids, Tuesday, June 14, to participate in the State FFA Horse Evaluation Contests.

The contest includes four main parts: judging of performance and halter classes, team problem solving, team tack identification, and individual oral reasons.

This is a first for Shenandoah to participate with the team scoring a Silver rating. The team includes Kinsey Gibson, Laney Manrose, and Nora Kirkpatrick. The next competition for Horse Evaluation will be in the fall.

Shenandoah FFA Leadership Training

Davis-Rodgers FFA chapter officers participated in Chapter Officer Leadership Training Monday, June 6, in Atlantic. Front row, from left: Abby Martin, Nora Martin, Vesta Bopp, and Hannah Stearns. Back row, from left: State SW Vice President, George Martin, Henry Martin, Rafe Rodewald, and State President Sam Martin.

Davis-Rodgers FFA chapter officers participated in Chapter Officer Leadership Training in Atlantic on Monday, June 6.

Student officers from across southwest Iowa received leadership training in advocating for agriculture, officer duties and responsibilities, living to serve, and collaboration nation.

The team continued on an officer planning trip to Ankeny where students continued to plan the 2022-2023 Program of Activities and toured the Des Moines Central Campus Agriscience center.

The tour includes the greenhouses, classroom, the aviation center, livestock facilities, aquaponics center, and the orchard. The following students attended the experience:

