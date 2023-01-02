Demolition set to begin Jan. 3 on Essex West Bridge

Demolition of the Essex West Bride will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, in preparation for a new modern concrete beam bridge.

Page County Engineer J.D. King announced that 150th Street, west of D Avenue (M41), would be closed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, for demolition of the existing bridge, which runs over the East Nishnabotna River west of Essex. King said A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic would replace the existing bridge, a narrow weight-limited 230-foot by 20-foot, three-span, steel beam bridge with a poor deck. He said the new structure would be a 454 feet by 30 feet, three-span concrete beam bridge.

“As in Page County’s previous large river bridge construction, work during the wintertime is commonplace,” King said in a press release. “The foundations of the bridge, the two piers in the channel and abutments on the banks, will be constructed during low water flow conditions — over the winter months. This is so that when spring rains occur, the contractor is out of the river. After the foundations are completed, the large concrete beams will be set, the deck formed, and then placed in the spring when the weather turns suitable. The bridge elevation is 5 feet higher than the existing bridge, similar to the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah over the East Nishnabotna River.”

King anticipates the road closure to last approximately seven months, with a detour marked using C Avenue, 130th Street (J14) and D Avenue (M41).

“We acknowledge the inconvenience and request your consideration and patience as we work to improve Page County’s bridge system,” King said.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Page County Engineers Office at 712-542-2510.