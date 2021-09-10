DHS seeks $70M increase to pay for shifting mental health services

Overall, state and federal funding was expected to total nearly $7.87 billion in the coming year.

DHS Director Kelly Garcia conceded there was “a bit of gray space” in the budget documents, given the heavy reliance on federal COVID-19 relief money; the yet-to-be finalized capitation rates with private MCO Medicaid providers; and the expected “disenrollment” later this year of Medicaid recipients who continued to receive benefits due to the ongoing public health pandemic.

The budget proposal approved Thursday will be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds to be incorporated in the fiscal 2023 state budget plan she will submit to the Iowa General Assembly in January.

In the closing days of the overtime 2021 legislative session, Reynolds and majority GOP lawmakers passed a major tax-policy package that included a provision to shift funding of Iowa's regionally based mental health system from county property tax levies to the state's general fund over a two-year transition.