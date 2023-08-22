The ongoing argument regarding the written and published minutes of the Page County Board of Supervisors continued at the board’s meeting on Aug. 17.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes reviewed a letter of opinion submitted by Gross, Welch, Marks, Claire. The firm from Omaha was hired in June to assist in settling an issue over the minutes of the supervisors' meetings and the continuing dispute between the county auditor and supervisors.

In May, Holmes contacted Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen about matters involving the Board of Supervisors agenda and minutes. Holmes was concerned that County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen was not following instructions given to her by the board about the handling of minutes and publications.

Sonksen reached out to the Attorney General’s office to discuss the issues in question and related sections of the Iowa Code. He also asked for an opinion on the matter.

Sonksen sent a memorandum and a 1982 opinion from the Attorney General to the board. In June, Wellhausen released a statement in regard to the reproach made by the board and also added a supporting memorandum from Sonksen.

Sonksen further addressed the board in July and said he was hoping his memorandum would have taken care of the controversy. Supervisors felt their questions and concerns had not been addressed, so they reached out to get another legal opinion.

“I got a letter from legal counsel a few weeks ago regarding the board of supervisors minutes. I asked them to look into this," Holmes said. "We have a definite issue, not knowing where the boundaries are. I want to go through Carl’s memorandum that he put out. The Attorney General thought it was valid.

"They (Gross, Welch, Marks and Claire) went through it and studied it with the Iowa Code. They reviewed Carl’s memorandum, and these are the highlights of their memo: ‘It is our conclusion based on current sections of issues related to supervisors minutes in Iowa Code and the Attorney General's opinion that the county attorney's memorandum and reliance on the 1982 Attorney General's opinion is not applicable to the current issues regarding the board minutes and the auditor's role in how the board conducts business.’ They absolutely did not agree with his opinion. So, now it’s two opinions.”

Holmes also highlighted a statement made by Sonksen that he believed that it is the responsibility of the auditor to determine the text and format of the publication of the minutes.

"Welch’s statement is, ‘The board minutes should not include the auditor's editorializations, narratives, interpretations and personal comments. Any opinions or observations made by the auditor or the board should not be part of the transcription of the minutes.' Then it goes on to say that the board does not relinquish control of the minutes merely because the auditor performs the transcriptions,” he said.

Holmes urged supervisors and all in attendance to read the memorandum in its entirety and stressed the need to get the issue resolved.

“The issue of the board’s responsibility for its meeting minutes was recently addressed by the Iowa Public Information Board on July 11. We were in trouble with our minutes. We did not meet code," he said. "So, we need to get all of this resolved. This is Welch’s opinion. Please read it. You can call him anytime.

"We are going to pose questions to the Attorney General, and he will make a decision. It is direct opposition to Carl’s memorandum that he sent out. He does not agree. Read over it, study it, read Carl’s next to it and think about it. We have to get this issue resolved and we need the attorney’s help.”