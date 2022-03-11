Discussion heated up over fireworks ordinance

City Council members decided further discussion was needed on the Shenandoah fireworks ordinance before voting on an amendment.

The first reading of the proposed amendment to the Shenandoah fireworks ordinance was tabled during the March 8 Shenandoah City Council meeting. The amendment proposed by Mayor Roger McQueen only allowed residential lighting of fireworks on July 4. The current ordinance allows residents to light fireworks from July 1 through July 4 and New Years Eve. McQueen said the amendment he proposed would not affect commercial firework displays sponsored by the American Legion or The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. When the original motion to amend the ordinance only to allow fireworks on July 4 died due to a lack of a second, council members passed a motion made by councilwoman Rita Gibson with a 4-to-1 vote to table the firework ordinance amendment until council members and the mayor could hold a work session and discuss the matter. Councilman Kim Swank was the sole no vote and spoke during the public hearing in support of leaving the current ordinance in place.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, resident Richard Jones estimated that the number of people who complained about fireworks within the city limits was low compared to those who wished not to change the current ordinance. He also questioned if the veterans in the community were against the current fireworks ordinance.

“If they are not, wouldn’t this be taking away their rights to celebrate the holiday in freedom that they have each earned by their service,” asked Jones.

Jones said other cities similar in size to Shenandoah had figured out how to celebrate freedom and fireworks without implementing restricting dates.

“Finally, the new proposed amendment cancels or eliminates four of the previously approved five days or 80% of in-city fireworks,” said Jones. “We feel that this may be excessive and that before any change to the ordinance, this drastic compromise or negotiations of the proposed amendment dates should be considered. This holiday period is for all of us to celebrate freedoms granted by the many many years of much struggle and strifle. Please make certain that the rights and freedom of all residents are completely considered prior to abandoning 80% of our current fireworks ordinance by the voices of a few to affect the many.”

Kim Terry, a 60-year resident of Shenandoah, said he and his wife Sherry had had issues around their home the last couple of years with neighbors being irresponsible when lighting fireworks. He described his front yard as looking like a “war zone” on the morning after the Fourth of July and said the street was littered with trash and firework debris. He also claimed to have charred shingles on his roof and damage to cloth-covered lawn furniture and the bed liner of his pick-up.

“I’m just asking the City Council and the mayor to review the ordinances,” said Kim. “We’re not against fireworks. But I would like to see some safety and some responsibility, which I am not seeing here in your ordinances. One house burnt, one life lost is one too many.”

Sherry said she and Kim weren’t asking for fireworks to be banned altogether, but rather to take them outside city limits away from homes, pets and veterans.

“Even the best of neighbors can forget to be mindful in the moment getting caught up in the celebration,” said Sherry. “We understand that. But it could cost someone their life, their homes. This is really an issue of safety. We’re not feeling safe with fireworks going off in residential areas.”

Swank used his family as an example, saying limiting the residents of Shenandoah to one day to set off fireworks on the fourth of July would hinder family gatherings.

“My family is pretty close,” said Swank. “We like to get together on holidays. We were fortunate this year that the Fourth of July falls on a Monday. So our kids hopefully will make a trip back to Shenandoah.”

Swank said under the current ordinance; his family could attend The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah event on Saturday, July 2, with the firework show at the end of the evening. Then on Sunday, they could have a family barbecue and set off their own fireworks that evening. On Monday, he said the kids and grandkids would head home early afternoon in time to have their celebration at home, which is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive.

“Now, if we go to the mayors where they just shoot the fireworks on the Fourth of July, first of all, the forum won’t be doing any fireworks,” said Swank. “There’ll be no fireworks with that show. So they may not do anything at all because they plan to have it on the second. So they don’t get to have the thing they are planning to draw people to town.”

“Why would they not?” McQueen asked Swank.

“Because it’s against the ordinance,” Swank said in a raised voice. “You’re the one saying only the Fourth of July.”

McQueen said his proposed amendment would only affect private citizens. He said it would not include commercial firework displays.

Swank compared the commercial fireworks displays and those of individual residents, saying the larger firework shows use larger fireworks that go higher in the air but make just as much noise as the smaller fireworks. He said if the proposed ordinance passed, he feels everyone should have to follow the set date of July 4, including commercial firework shows.

Swank said that if the proposed amendment passed, his kids and grandkids would probably not travel to Shenandoah for the holiday weekend because, by the time they could light off fireworks on the evening of July 4, it would put them home about 3:30 a.m. the following day. He concluded by saying he didn’t see a problem with the current ordinance.

Shenandoah Chief of Police Josh Gray said the department received many nuisance calls about fireworks last year but estimated less than 20 calls where something actually happened. Gray indicated it is difficult to enforce the ordinance because, by the time an officer reaches one side of town, you can see fireworks going off on the other side of town, and he said they echo so it is hard to tell what direction they are coming from.

Before closing the public hearing, McQueen said he put the proposed amendment to the fireworks ordinance on the agenda after hearing the complaints from citizens last year. Former Mayor Dick Hunt had decided as the outgoing mayor not to change the ordinance, but rather it should be addressed by the incoming mayor.

“Originally, I’ll be totally honest, I was completely opposed to having any fireworks in Shenandoah,” said McQueen.

He said the reasoning behind this was he was worried somebody would get hurt or property damaged.

“But after consideration, after I talked to the fire department, the police department, some of the other ones, we came up with an idea to give everybody one chance to do it one day and do it right,” said McQueen. “That was the deal.”

McQueen said he would like to get a feel for what the citizens want and, if fireworks are allowed in the city limits, how it can be done safely.

In other business:

Council approved adopting the fiscal year 2023 annual budget and certification of city taxes for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, following a public hearing.

Council approved selecting and instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,000,000 general obligation capital loan notes and authorize city clerk and mayor to execute any and all necessary documents for the aerial firetruck for the Shenandoah Fire Department. The council also approved the bid from First Heritage Bank with the lowest interest rate of 1.95%.

Council approved awarding the bid for the Priest Park all accessible playground equipment to Crouch Recreation, Inc. per the Park Boards recommendation. The new playground will be installed on the east side of the park, and City Administrator AJ Lyman said the current equipment would remain in the park.

Council approved accepting the Iowa DOT’s offer of city bridge funding to replace Southwest Road Bridge that runs over Johnson Run drainage ditch. Lyman said several roads cross over the drainage ditch in town, but this is the only location where there is a bridge. He indicated options were being explored to remove the bridge at this location. Lyman said the city has until March 13 to earmark the funds for the bridge replacement, and if they determine down the road they don’t need the funds to replace the bridge, they can be rejected. He said the city would be awarded a $500,000 grant from the Iowa DOT.

Council approved the solicitation of sealed bids for cash rent of 72.39 acres of crop ground near the Shenandoah Airport. Bids must be received by noon on March 18.

Council approved the solicitation of sealed bids for cash rent of 107.27 acres hay ground near the Shenandoah Airport. Bids must be received by noon on March 18.

Council approved the solicitation of sealed bids for cash rent of 24 +/- acres of hay ground near the Shenandoah Water Treatment Plant and city well sites. Bids must be received by noon on March 18.

Council approved signing over the deed for a property located at 1007 Eight Avenue to Jeff and Janet Palmer.

Council approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. on March 22 for a proposed amendment of chapter 55, Section 55.06 animal at large prohibited. Lyman said the current ordinance reads that if an animal is caught at large, it results in a court appearance. Under the amendment, those in violation of the ordinance would be issued a municipal simple fine instead of the court appearance. Lyman said it would simplify things.

Council approved Trustee’s 27th Annual Report of the Caroline C. Wilson Testamentary Trust and authorized execution of the necessary documents.

Council approved a temporary exclusion of Chapter 45.02 public consumption in Sportsman park for registered riders and support staff of the Birds & Bees Bike Ride on the Wabash Trace on May 21.

Council approved the rate of $12 an hour for part-time Shenandoah Golf Course Pro-Shop Manager Dennis Grebert.