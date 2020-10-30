Discussions concerning Page County Jail continue

The condition and functionality of the current Page County Jail has been a topic of discussion for several months. During the Oct. 27 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, a company specializing in research and designing and building jails gave a presentation.
Representatives from Samuels Group, Greg Wilde and Sid Samuels said the company specializes in communicating with the county taxpayers, addressing questions, and determining the answers that make the most sense for the community.
“We don’t come in with a preconceived notion of what needs to happen or what needs to be the outcome or result, but we do know what questions to ask,” said Wilde, business development manager.
The current county jail, located in Clarinda, was built between 1933 and 1936.
“I think if you would ask Sheriff Palmer and others in the department, there are some challenges with that facility,” said Wilde. “The question becomes, do you put money into that facility, or do you consider other options.”
If hired, Samuels Group would manage the entire project, including assessment, pre-construction, estimating, and construction management, and would bring expertise in pre- referendum help.
“Once you identify what needs to be done, you owe it to the taxpayers and patrons of this community to share that with them,” said Wilde, “and help them understand what the challenges are and what the answers become.”
Ultimately, Wilde said it comes down to addressing the challenges and issues.
Samuels, president of the company, explained how Samuels Group could help the county. Samuels said the first step would be to look at the feasibility and whether the current facility meets the requirements from a structural perspective and a co compliance perspective. He also said what that means regarding what the county is doing regarding classifications, inmate health, and size.
“We’re very familiar with Chapter 50 (of the state code) and the requirement that you’re initially under by the department of corrections,” said Samuels.
A comprehensive report provided to the board would include potential dificiencies and look at a cost comparison of upgrading the current jail versus replacing the facility. Samuels said the information would allow the Board of Supervisors to start making some educated decisions regarding the jail’s future.
“So it’s really about going out and educating the public,” said Samuels.
Samuels said the community needs to be aware of what the needs are, the cost, and what the tax implications will be.
Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris indicated continued discussions on the jail would include location, the county’s 911 operations, and the future of consolidation of Iowa’s court system.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said Samuels Group does a great job looking at what the needs are first. He said the company is there to work for the community, educate the public, and look at all the options.
“To me a jail is to be -- first of all -- safe for our staff,” said Palmer. “That’s one of the most important things, and right now, as you can see from the past jail inspections every year since I’ve been here, we do the best we can with what we have. I think the time has come to look into this very seriously.”
Palmer said the jail also needs to be safe for the inmates, have an area for isolation, provide the capability to have smaller groups together, and be handicap accessible.
“We have a lot of needs that need to be met, and that’s something I’m very concerned about,” said Palmer.
Palmer said the county needs to consider what the future looks like when making decisions regarding the jail.
In other business:
-Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen gave an update on the Nov. 3 General Election. By the end of the day on Oct. 26, Wellhausen said that 3,702 people in the county had already voted, and the auditor’s office had received back 3,170, which is a little over 85% turnout so far regarding absentees.
Page County had its first satellite voting location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29 at the VA Building on 615 Northwest Road. All precincts were able to vote at this location.
Wellhausen said polls would be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 3. She said precincts were combined this year, so everyone in Clarinda will go to the Lied Library and in Shenandoah to the Historical Museum. Essex will have a precinct too.
“We’re hoping we will be able to get a report Tuesday night, but with write-ins and things like that, it might take a little bit longer,” said Wellhausen.
- Supervisors approved OCIO Chief Information Office MOU (Memorandum of Understand)
- Supervisors discussed the future CARES dollars to cover a quote for $1,136 from FirstWireless, Inc for two Plantronics Wireless PTT for Console for 911. It will be on the Nov. 10 agenda to approve.
- Supervisor approved the Tax Abatement requested by the City of Shenandoah on 88-0520358135000.
- Supervisors approved to not meet on Nov. 3, General Election Day.
