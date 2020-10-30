Discussions concerning Page County Jail continue

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said Samuels Group does a great job looking at what the needs are first. He said the company is there to work for the community, educate the public, and look at all the options.

“To me a jail is to be -- first of all -- safe for our staff,” said Palmer. “That’s one of the most important things, and right now, as you can see from the past jail inspections every year since I’ve been here, we do the best we can with what we have. I think the time has come to look into this very seriously.”

Palmer said the jail also needs to be safe for the inmates, have an area for isolation, provide the capability to have smaller groups together, and be handicap accessible.

“We have a lot of needs that need to be met, and that’s something I’m very concerned about,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the county needs to consider what the future looks like when making decisions regarding the jail.

In other business:

-Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen gave an update on the Nov. 3 General Election. By the end of the day on Oct. 26, Wellhausen said that 3,702 people in the county had already voted, and the auditor’s office had received back 3,170, which is a little over 85% turnout so far regarding absentees.